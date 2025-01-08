Davido's former lawyer sparked controversy with his statement that those who don't enjoy OBO, Wizkid, and Burna Boy suffer ear loss

The lawyer's post has generated a heated debate among music fans, with some agreeing and others taking offence to his words

The controversy also pointed at the essence of honouring individual's musical preferences in the country

In a post on X, Davido's former lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, sparked a heated debate among music fans with his candid opinion on those who don't enjoy the music of OBO, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

According to him, anyone who doesn't appreciate the talents of these three Nigerian music giants must be suffering from ear pain.

His statement, which was shared on the social media platform, read:

"If you don’t like Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy music, your ear no dey work in my humble opinion. As for which one you choose as your fave it’s your business/preference."

The post has since generated a flurry of reactions, with some users agreeing with the lawyer's assessment while others have taken offence to his blunt words.

Music enthusiasts have been weighing in on the topic, sharing their own thoughts on what constitutes good music and whether personal taste should be respected.

While some have praised the lawyer for his opinion, others were of the thought of him being dismissive and disrespectful to those who may not share his musical preferences.

This has sparked conversation about the Nigerian music scene and the talents of Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy with some saying the three artists have undoubtedly made significant contributions to the African music industry, and their dedicated fan bases are a testament to their enduring appeal.

See the post below:

Social media users react to Ajudua's opinion

@eguagie87

"I don't like their music they sing trash and promote cultism...I rather play old 2face than to play their useless music, then till to stick to my home musicians."

@wizkidfc_

"Focus on your Davido o."

@SexyDoyin1

"I don’t think it’s possible to not like atleast 1 of them sha but as you said, preference."

@themichaelog_

"People on x will come for Bobo's head today, lol. But you spilled facts sir. Davido is my most favorite artiste in the world, then Peruzzi and Omah Lay but still yet, I listen to Burna & Wizkid. Coz why will you see songs like Common Person, Sweet one then not play them, nah"

@Aareof30bg

"Who send you this one wey you dey do. I too know they worry una at times"

@i_amthehistory

"This is my thoughts exactly."

@EneojoAmodu1

"Bobo you don dey talk too much."

@happy_wisd67238

"But na Burna Boy you love pass."

@lifeof_MIKExxx

"You like Burna Boy music pass Davido music."

Bobo Ajudua hangs out with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that the lawyer shared a video of himself with Davido in an effort to update netizens on their level of relationship.

This came a few months after Davido sacked Ajudua as his lawyer.

The singer confirmed Ajudua's sacking via his Instagram story while reacting to a blog post.

