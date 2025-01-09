Karma President, the Ghanaian Prophet who had people in shock after his prediction about Junior Pope's death, has reserfaced

While issuing several spiritual warnings, the seer mentioned the name of Yul Edochie, the movie star

He issues a stern warning to him about an impending incident which will end in 'pain', generating an online buzz

Ghanaian seer and Karma President Kofi Amoateng, whose real name is Kofi Amoateng, has resurfaced online with another warning to one of Nollywood's movie stars, Yul Edochie, and his second wife, Judy Austin.

It will be recalled that a video of the seer warning about Junior Pope was reportedly posted for the first time on August 5, 2023; the prophet claimed that Jnr Pope needed to be careful of his father's side because he had seen darkness around the Nollywood actor.

Prophet sternly warns Yul Edochie in a viral clip. Credit: @yuledochie, @karmapresident

Source: Instagram

The seer said he saw that bad news would befall the actor or his family members because his father’s people were attacking him in the spiritual world. Sadly, Junior Pope gave up the ghost on April 10, 2024.

Seer warns Yul Edochie

In a new development, the Karma President has warned Yul Edochie about an impending spiritual attack on his life. In a new video posted, he shared that Yul Edochie needs to be very careful because a crash (accident) is circulating around him in the spiritual world, and it keeps going up and down.

The seer stated that the last time he spoke about Yul Edochie, he went to see someone to pray for him, but the person's 'work' was not finished.

She asserted that Yul Edochie needs to wake up because the kind of crash that he sees will bring news to Judy Austin, his second wife, who he described as the 'receiver'. He does not want that to happen so she can enjoy her marriage.

Watch the clip here:

Karma President warns Burna Boy

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Karma President also warned Burna Boya and his mother to go against Cubana Chiefpriest.

It is no news that the duo is currently at loggerheads after they started trading words online and have been trying to show off their wealth and societal status in the process.

However, the seer has warned Odogwu to end the scuffle between them as the celebrity barman is "not ordinary and can spiritually destroy Burna Boy's music career".

Reactions to Karma President's post

Read some comments below:

@Nkennaya 🇳🇬 🇺🇸:

"He knows.That’s why he aligned with this new wife. She will help him with his spiritual call. From this years photoshoot, I believe he is awakened."

