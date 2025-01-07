Celebrated actor Pete Edochie has also broken his silence as he celebrates his son Yul's 43rd birthday

Pete Edochie posted a picture of the birthday celebrant on his page with a short message while tagging Yul

The veteran Nollywood star's birthday post to his son stirred reactions from many, including Yul's second wife, Judy Austin

Veteran actor Pete Edochie has joined family, colleagues, and fans to celebrate his son and colleague Yul Edochie's 43rd birthday on Monday, January 7, 2025.

Pete shared the picture of the celebrant in traditional attire and captioned it with a short message, which included a love emoji.

"Happy birthday Son @yuledochie," Pete Edochie wrote.

See Pete Edochie's birthday message to Yul Edochie on his 43rd birthday below:

Pete Edochie's message to Yul comes amid the criticisms that trailed the actor's older brother Linc's birthday post to him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that some netizens accused Linc of taunting Yul with the kind of picture he shared to celebrate his brother.

Aside from Linc, Yul's second wife, actress Judy Austin, was not left out of the celebration, as she penned a heartwarming message to her man on his new age.

Reactions as Pete Edochie celebrates Yul

Some netizens, reacting to Pete Edochie's post, disagreed with him for referring to Yul as his son. This is owing to the fact that the birthday celebrant has been repeatedly dragged online after he married Judy as his second wife, with many throwing their weight behind his estranged wife, May Edochie.

Yul's second wife, Judy, also reacted to Pete's birthday message to her husband with love emojis.

See the comments below:

blessedsam3:

"This one no be son abeg."

missabdhi254:

"Happy birthday to you sir yul, more years with blessings and joy."

black_daimond479

"Na Yul post am."

abdomiloose:

"Happy Birthday to ur son and we Nigerians pray that he received sense to live the rest of his life in Jesus name and in whatever anything name he believes Amen."

at_your_door_stepp

"A born lion that chose to be a goat. Happy birthday anyways."

richardmarkso:

"Happy birthday, him despite all the disgrace he put upon his family 😍 Hbd Yul wishing understanding and wisdom."

ankarafabrics_enugu:

"When the Son of a lion starts acting like a goat. He needs every validation to stay relevant. Anything that makes a man emphasize that l am a man in this house then know his manhood is questionable. Papa Edochie never celebrates any of his children on his page."

johnatte1:

"Happy Birthday to you Boss, Chief please I think this would be the best moment to advise your son. Let him not wear that Tinubu cloth again. Those in support hit."

Yul Edochie praises himself

In other news via Legit.ng, Yul made headlines as he hailed himself for the umpteenth time.

The actor shared why he considers himself the best actor in Africa.

Some netizens responded to his claim by linking it to the issues of his marriage with May.

