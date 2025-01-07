Nigerian content creator Denilson Igwe has reacted to his former partner Mark Angel’s recent claim on social media

Shortly after Mark Angel opened up about losing $3.7 million (N5.7 billion) to forex, Denilson Igwe shared his thoughts on the matter

Denilson’s reaction went viral on social media, and it triggered a series of reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian skitmaker Denilson Igwe is back to tackling his former partner Mark Angel on social media following his recent claim.

Recall that Mark Angel had shared an emotional post reflecting on the year 2024. In it, he claimed that he lost $3.7 million (N5.7 billion) to forex, among other things.

Denilson Igwe reacts to Mark Angel allegedly losing $3.7 million to Forex. Photos: @officialdenilsonigwe, @markangelcomedy

Shortly after Mark Angel’s post went viral, his former partner Denilson Igwe took to social media to react and rubbish the claims.

In an Instagram post, Denilson suggested that Mark Angel was lying. Not stopping there, the skit maker described his former partner as worse than the devil.

In his post and caption, he wrote:

“Lies na water.

“Some people are just worse than the devil 😈.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Denilson Igwe shades Mark Angel

Denilson Igwe’s reaction to Mark Angel’s claim of losing $3.7 million to Forex soon started an online discussion after it went viral on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

ashluxe_boy:

“Cp vs Burna. Igwe vs mark 😂… this year no go sweet kee?”

d.tech_official:

“Ahswr to God that guyyy just blow that lie 😂....stingy asf you know what is $3m?”

Ugooyeement:

“Leave am make he dey wine us 😂.”

maverickbuzz:

“Mark should settle Dennilson, this is 2025 say no to manipulation.”

Lolade94_:

“$3.7M fiam for forex abi forest 🌳 😂.”

Providence_tz_:

“Ah swr .. 😂 him too dey lie.”

Mista_kelvin:

“$3.7 is more than 4billion naira oo, some people are so gullible that they believe everything they see on the internet 😂.”

iambukacavity:

“He too lie !!!”

Odogwu_phil:

“Na only mumu go believe sha lol $3.7m ahaaan make men taste this lamba na 💔😂.”

_verapatrick_:

“Whether he lied or not. In 2025, you people should learn risk management.”

Jhany_manny:

“Whether he lied or not… he definitely was in loss… mark isn’t the type that comes here to rant.”

thelordgeneral117:

“U get that kind money and your partner way una start together dey suffer like that?? All is well.”

abilityaustinc:

“Na mumu no dey notice lies wen they see it... You lost all your money not even some money.. mtchewww 😏.”

stephaniee_okoli:

“If I lost 3.7m dollars, as in billions of naira, I'd be too embarrassed to let anyone know😂.”

Relationshipsnyou:

“I repeat the guy didn't loose anything. I repeat nothing happened.”

Dir__chimichris:

“I said it yesterday Baba can't lose such on crypto trading.”

lauretta_egboh:

“Oga no wan pay Emmanuella royalties 😂🤣 Why won't dey scam you when you scam person yourself 😂.”

Victorioustailorr:

“Poor man hardly believe rich when it comes to many figures.”

itzmimi.b:

“Oga face your life make you leave another person lie alone.”

Denilson Igwe reacts to alleged voice note

Legit.ng earlier reported that Denilson Igwe had apologised to his former junior colleague Emanuella for speaking about her on a viral podcast.

The skit maker also appealed to people to stop attacking Emanuella, who he referred to as a 'small girl'.

Denilson Igwe's apology comes after Emanuella, in alleged audio, had lashed out at him for speaking about her living condition.

