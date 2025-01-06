Nigerian singer Portable has thrown shade at hypeman Money Gee aka God Over Everything, on social media

Shortly after GOE cried out about people abandoning him after the N20m Wizkid gave him finished, Portable shared his thoughts online

Portable’s reaction to GOE’s predicament made the rounds on social media, and it got fans dropping hot takes

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has reacted online after hypeman Adeshina Taiwo aka Money Gee of God Over Everything (GOE) lamented on social media.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how GOE posted a video in which he claimed that the people who surrounded him after Wizkid gave him N20 million abandoned him after the money was finished.

GOE’s video went viral, and it drew reactions from several netizens, including Portable. On his Instagram stories, the Zazu Zeh crooner reacted.

Nigerians speak as Portable reacts to GOE squandering Wizkid's N20m. Photos: @money_gee34, @Portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to the Tony Montana star, GOE’s N20 million gift from Wizkid now remains just N2000. He added that some people might be lucky enough to get money but not know how to use it.

Not stopping there, Portable also said that if a person has seen N20 million before and did not use it to invest, then they are to be blamed.

In his words:

“20 don finish. N20 million remains N2k. You fit see money make you no sabi use am …If you don see money before wey you no use am do investment, you be aparo.”

See a screenshot of Portable’s post below:

Screenshot as Portable shades GOE. Photo: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Portable shades GOE

Portable’s reaction to GOE squandering his N20 million gift made the rounds on social media and it drew a series of hot takes from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

hairtools_byoa:

“I no believe say I go ever agree with portable for this life 😂a whole 20m 😂.”

lior_homes:

“Omoo! This guy con make me agree with portable 😭.”

Thetechwomanexpert:

“Imagine I was given that type of money for my business Kai.”

Tinie.temper:

“You use all the 20m ball? You no even buy corolla for uber?”

dhammie_ajolopo:

“20m don finish ke? Haa! Okay!”

Mrzdinma.o”

“funny enough, if he’s given another 20m, he will still misuse.”

Mheenarh__:

“I don’t like the fact that I have to agree with portable😂.”

Chi_me_zie_:

“Staying rich is the hardest part.”

Intentional_familyman:

“But I think this is just a content cuz him supposed Dey make better money till date. He’s a hype man and he gets deals from people both promotions and influencing. This is just a skit from this guy I guess. 20mill na small money normally. He prolly used it to settle and balance for the main hustle.”

Moneylongnbys”

“A TOTAL WASTE LOL.”

Iambukacavity:

“The guy just wanna trend cos Of his latest single with Slimcase….. the guy used the 20m judiciously, he invested, bought his mom a car and built her a house also… he try abeg.”

Olivepraise:

“You agree with portable on this….20M could set him up for life if he was smart enough.”

Fabuloushairdo:

“20M finish when there's alot of business you can use that money for bt you dey club with friends and popping drinks 🍸.”

Bings7376:

“But why 20m go finish just like that abi them swear for you?”

Skillponpy:

“I know someone like that won 27m for bet that was 2019 and spent everything on enjoyment.”

seyibakare:

“Sebi na you go Dey ball them,money wey you suppose invest 🤣🤣🤣.”

Robyekpo:

“This guy no get sense...sorry! 😢😂.”

Hormowummi569:

“He fit use the money invest still dey catch cruise ooo😂.”

Why GOE taunted Carter Efe

In other news via Legit.ng, the hypeman ignited mixed reactions with his appreciation video to Wizkid.

GOE, in the viral video, mentioned Carter Efe didn't get a repost from Wizkid despite dedicating a song titled Machala to the singer.

Reacting, a netizen said: "The Carterefe part no dey necessary."

