Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has taken legal action against Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun

According to reports, the Baby Oil crooner was suing the police IG for N300 million over an alleged unlawful detention

The news of Speedy taking legal steps against the IG Egbetokun went viral and raised reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian rapper Darlington Achapko, aka Speed Darlington, has filed a N300 million fundamental rights enforcement lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The music star has remained in detention despite a court order on December 23, 2024, for Speedy to either be charged to court or be released.

Nigerians react as Speed Darlington files N300m lawsuit against IGP Kayode Egbetokun. Photos: @akpimmuo, @nigeriapoliceforce, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to reports from NAN, the Federal High Court, Abuja, has set January 13, 2025, for the case’s hearing after his lawyer, Abubakar Marshal, requested an adjournment to enable Inspector General Egbetokun’s lawyer, Garba Audu, to study the case before the hearing.

Recall that Speed Darlington was taken into custody after Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, filed a petition against him for alleged defamation and cyberstalking.

Reactions as Speed Darlington sues Police IG Egbetokun

News of Speed Darlington taking legal action against Kayode Egbetokun made the rounds online and drew interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Kewa_emmanuel:

“Good move from akpi.”

C637382626637300011173x:

“Make Una just dey take note of those lawyers !! If you no wan die for prison no try us them at all ! 😂.”

Nwaogwugwu_e_o:

“Akpi go use the money complete 18 room mansion.”

U.cees_placee:

“Whoever gave him this advice is very smart.”

Sweetest__babyyysophie:

“Even Akpi nor won hear 😂😂 no only him know Wetin e eye see for that prison 😂.”

invisible1960:

“I was expecting this long before now.”

fashion_explora:

“Pikin wey no get home training,na jail dem go teach am😂😂.”

ghostphacce:

“Shey na akpi sing inside jail dem dy wash his cloth, why he wan leave that kind life ni.”

coolcatasmr:

“Cubana no release am again?”

Benh_adams:

“You jump Commissioner go IG.. Who dey advise these people na.”

preshroyce_:

“Hmmm...to sue Police while inside police cell get as e be sha😂.”

Donchris4all:

“Try come out fess my brother you sue them from outside😢.”

iam_degold:

“Akpai abeg involve US justice civil right, so the case go sweet, burna hope you have US passport, dem go soon restrict you from US 😂.”

Cyphermenslockerr:

“This lawsuit is 💯 % necessary. Enough of the oppression. If Burma can’t arrest Chief Priest, then what’s the abuse of power over Speed Darlington?”

Becks_6892:

“Him charge and bail lawyer don advise am again . Money na superglue never still release you?”

sandraiheuwa:

“Great! As a backup, he should report this matter to the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. Doing so could have serious consequences for Burna Boy, potentially limiting his ability to perform and earn in the U.S. Actions like this come with consequences, and financial repercussions may be one of them. Burna boy get this off before it becomes serious. Pride comes before a fall.”

simgram2024:

“U dey detention dey sue IGP. Akpi never learns oh😁.”

Court orders Speed Darlington's release

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian court has highlighted that the arrest of popular singer Speed Darlington, infringed his rights to dignity and liberty.

The Federal High Court has ordered the Nigerian police to release the rapper, also known as Akpi, forthwith awaiting the hearing of the substantive matter.

The court further ordered Abubakar Marshal, Esq. to act as surety for Akpi. Darlington's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed this in an X post on Monday, emphasising the importance of the court ruling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng