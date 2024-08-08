Denilson Igwe has tendered an apology to his former junior colleague Emanuella for speaking about her on a viral podcast

The skit maker also appealed to people to stop attacking Emanuella, who he referred to as a 'small girl'

Denilson Igwe's apology comes after Emanuella, in an alleged audio, had lashed out at him for speaking about her living condition

A live video of skit maker Denilson Igwe tendering a heartfelt apology to his former junior colleague, Emmanuella, after he involved her in his explosive interview about Mark Angel on a viral podcast is trending on social media.

Denilson, who made bold allegations against Mark, said the latter cheated Emanuella out of her earnings.

Denilson Igwe apologises to Emanuella.

Source: Instagram

He further spoke about how Emanuella and her colleague, Aunty Success, were cohabitating with a house full of the opposite gender, a situation he deemed inappropriate.

Responding to Denilson, an alleged voice note of Emanuella emerged online as she hurled abusive words at her former senior colleague.

Denilson Igwe apologises to Emanuella

In an emotional video, the skitmaker appealed to critics to stop attacking Emmanuella for her harsh words.

Denilson admitted that he was wrong to have involved her in a feud that did not necessarily concern her and acknowledged that his actions had caused her to retaliate.

Begging for her forgiveness, Denilson expressed his sincere regret for the pain and trouble his comments caused her.

Watch video as Denilson Igwe apologises to Emanuella

Reactions as Denilson Igwe apologises to Emanuella

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

African Emancipation Movement:

"An employee is always entitled to a salary and not profit. Mark is on point."

JessyJulie (Ada-Ozalla-Nkanu):

"Your good heart will always save you. I can see maturity in you bro."

Alexander burr:

"You just one come back for mark angel."

Don Chidi 33:

"This Guy need to become a pastor, the thing day him body."

Rimi:

"Emmanuelle should apologize to you instead."

