Popular social media critic Verydarkman has responded to accusations made by a young man in a viral video who claims to be his younger brother

The man who bored similar physical features to the internet sensation narrated how he had been abandoned for years

He further narrated the attempts made to be in contact with the VDM, spurring the interest of netizens

A young man trended on claiming to be the younger brother of prominent social media critic Verydarkman (Martins Vincent Otse).

In a now-viral video, the man, whose physique resembles Verydarkman's, claimed that the critic had ignored him despite his climb to prominence.

Verydarkman's alleged brother called him out. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @waywardattitude

Source: Instagram

During a brief interview with a content creator, he discussed the difficulties he confronts and his unsuccessful attempts to reunite with his purported brother.

He said:

"I am Verydarkman's younger brother; he's my elder brother from Edo State. It's up to 10 years now, I have not seen my brother. Since he became a popular celebrity, I have tried to reach out to him, but he doesn't see my messages. You know blood doesn't lie. When people see me, they can tell I am his brother, and it makes me feel ashamed because of the condition I am living."

Verydarkman’s Response

Following the viral video, the critic has denied the allegation. Verydarkman flatly denied the allegation, noting that he has no familial ties to the guy.

According to the social media critic, the young man's assertions were false because he did not disclose any factual information about their claimed relationship.

The critic said that his true brother is Mark Vincent Otse and warned against showing sympathy for the suspected fake.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng