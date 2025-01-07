A video of a young man claiming to be Burna Boy's family member based in Port Harcourt is trending

The young man berated Burna Boy for allegedly abandoning his family member to support Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother

The young man also shared what Burna Boy told him when he asked him for financial assistance to start a business

Days after music star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, gave the whopping sum of N50 million to Bethel, Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother, a young man claiming to be the singer's brother, has gone viral.

Clips and pictures have emerged of some Nigerians claiming to be related to either Burna Boy or Cubana Chiefpriest amid their feud to get a financial reward.

Burna Boy's alleged cousin drags him online.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on TikTok, a young man, said to be Burna Boy's cousin, claimed the singer abandoned his family members in Port Harcourt but chose to help an outsider to prove his worth above Cubana Chiefpriest.

The man claimed the Bundle By Bundle crooner told him to hustle after he requested financial assistance for his business.

According to the man, Burna Boy has never given family members money, stressing that only his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, sometimes come around to share money.

He also bragged that Burna Boy couldn't get him arrested as it was a family issue, adding that it would be settled within.

"You have never given we your family members money before, it’s only your mom that comes around and share some money for us sometimes," Burna Boy’s alleged cousin said in the viral video.

Watch the viral video of Burna Boy's alleged cousin calling him out after the singer gifted Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother N50 million:

In related news, actress Kemity 'Sidi' went viral after she claimed she was related to celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest while pointing out their similarities.

Reactions as man calls out Burna Boy

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as some netizens and supporters of the singer berated the man. Read the comments below:

jobaoloba:

"You lots are entitled. You have mouth to sing like your cousin. Even a bigger one. Getat."

DrOge___:

"This guy is just entitled. Burna Boy owes him nothing. He should get out."

CFC_wisrev:

"Maybe because of our orientation, but family entitlement is over the roof in Nigeria. Abroad folks the making money and enjoying alone. In Nigeria, if you never press money to extended family, you are a bad person."

abassolamii:

"Ogbeni, this tactics no go work for “money na water” o."

Mazimum_:

"The truth is, no one is obligated to help simply because of shared bloodlines or public expectations. Burna Boy and Cubana Chief Priest, like anyone else, have the right to decide who they help—it’s their choice, not an obligation. Relationships, whether familial or otherwise."

Burna Boy supports CP's alleged baby mama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama claimed that CP abandoned her and their child.

Upon seeing the video, Burna Boy, who gifted Bethel $30k, opted to relocate Hellen to Nigeria and send her son to school.

"Omor everybody go Dey pray make lucky udu post them now," a netizen.

