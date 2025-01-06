Nollywood Patrick Doyle has come forward to speak about Nigerian singer Davido after sharing a short story on social media

The actor spoke about an event he had attended some years back and likened an incident to Davido's present life

His comments about the father of twins have trended online, giving room for NIgerians to also share their thoughts

Patrick Doyle, a veteran Nigerina make-believe world partitioner ,went on his official Facebook page to share a rather lengthy post about singer David Adeleke, aka Davido.

It will be recalled that the actor previously slammed the singer in one of his comments but shocked Nigerians after praising him in a new post.

Patrick Doyle shares his thoughts about Davido. Credit: @davido, @patrckdoyle

Source: Instagram

Doyle shared a post about how Davido is the least arrogant of his peers even when he has all "the credentials to be the most arrogant".

Patrick wrote:

"Bringing it to the present, I have noticed a young man who of late has been on the receiving end of aspersions from his peers. I have also noticed his attitude towards them and the relentless attacks. He has, for the most part, maintained a calm disposition and a reluctance to engage his adversaries. I find this to be commendable, and I imagine it is an inherited trait from his father, who, though a business mogul, is possibly the most self-effacing billionaire around."

"The young man, on the other hand, appears to be flashy and brash at first look. However, showbusiness, his vocation demands he be that way. That said, he is perhaps the least arrogant of his peers even when he has the credentials to be the most arrogant given the aristocracy of his antecedents compared to his street brought up peers."

"On a few occasions, when he has erred and been corrected by elders, he has humbly redirected his steps and never once retorted rudely to correction. In short, he has displayed all the traits of a true "Omoluabi" in this regard."

"As for the unwarranted abuse from his peers , it appears that the more they attack him and he ignores them, the more his stature as a global star shines. Truly, the Awolowo "Eebudola" concept is working in the life of young David Adeleke, the Eebudola of the entertainment industry."

See his post here:

Thoughts on Patricks comment about Davido

See some reactions below:

@Okey Adibe:

"My big bro, thank you so much for the piece. This is a profound write-up!"

@Chinedu Amah:

"David has clearly shown himself to be a better man than the other two, really really commendable."

@Kelechi Rowland Nwogbe:

"There are levels to these things. He is in a class of his own."

@lota_nna_:

"Not his fan though but this man is 150% Right."

@aeneyo:

"Marriage seems to have had a calming effect on Davido."

@queen_kateelfrida:

"You can say that again but bitter Fc’s won’t let him rest."

Patrick Doyle lambasts Davido

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, actor Patrick Doyle shared his take on Davido's statement asking foreigners not to relocate to Nigeria.

He described the singer's statement as dense and shared how Davido goofed without thinking about his father's investments in Nigeria.

The movie star was not the first to react to Davido's statement, and his post gathered mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng