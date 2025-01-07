Nigerian socialite and US-based businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, has reacted to Speed Darlington’s issue with Burna Boy

After reports that Speedy was suing IGP Egbetokun for N300 million, Sandra Iheuwa advised the rapper on how to deal with Burna Boy

Iheuwa’s post went viral and it raised mixed reactions from social media users as they dropped their hot takes

US-based Nigerian businesswoman Sandra Iheuwa has advised rapper Darlington Achakpo, aka Speed Darlington, on how to handle his issues with Burna Boy, aka Damini Ogulu.

Just recently, it was reported that Speed Darlington was suing the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun for N300 million over his alleged unlawful detention. This news drew the attention of several netizens, including Sandra Iheuwa.

Sandra, who is no stranger to being in the entertainment industry owing to her former relationship with talent manager Ubi Franklin and businessman Steve Thompson, took to her Instagram stories to advise Speed Darlington.

Fans react as Sandra Iheuwa advises Speed Darlington amid issues with Burna Boy. Photos: @sandraiheuwa, @speeddarlingtv, @burnaboygram

The businesswoman told the rapper to apply for a US Citizenship after his release from jail because he can get it within six months.

Sandra also said that Speed Darlington should report his human rights violation to the Civil Rights Division of the US government’s Department of Justice. According to her, this could greatly affect Burna Boy’s career by restricting his ability to perform and make money in America.

Sandra Iheuwa said that if the Grammy-winning musician wanted to engage in such actions, then he needed to face the consequences including financial consequences.

See a screenshot of her post below:

See more screenshots of Sandra’s post below:

Screenshots of Sandra Iheuwa's advice to Speed Darlington. Photos: @sandraiheuwa

Reactions as Sandra Iheuwa advises Speed Darlington amid Burna Boy drama

Sandra Iheuwa’s advice to Speed Darlington started an online discussion as netizens dropped their takes on the matter. Read their comments below:

claraobiageriaku:

“But when he was busy saying rubbish you people were calling it cruise.”

Stormsyxz:

“Make una no go give akpi advise way go put am for more trouble oooo.”

1eminence:

“I pity this lady's clients, if she is a lawyer.”

youngovernor1:

“Una dey ment for this app, who was wrong Akpi or Burna? So cuz Burna took actions he's now a bad person ehn miss adviser? Dey ment for dream.”

okiemute1303:

“Una Dey ment 😂 y’all should tell Akpi to control his mouth 👄 he tarnished burna boy reputation and y’all think it’s cool uh.”

duch_peter:

“If I be burna I go pay police another 100m naira to keep am there.”

fedoraplug:

“But he violated his bail condition! He has no case under law.”

lifeizeazzy:

“When Akpi was going around using Burna boys name for content I guess y’all didn’t see him then okay na.”

dlastgudman:

“Mumu people. Wea una papa dea when akpi dea run he mouth.”

gonberichforeva_:

“99 advisers 0 helpers😂😂.”

ogwutum_ib:

“If I be burna boy, I go still go that same US still file a case of deformation against akpi with all the evidence in Grand.”

vidi_la_vida:

“Lol. Olodo woman. Burna didn’t put him where he is, the police did. Whatever Burna allegedly did to facilitate this to happen is subject to argument and proof. Comot for my front.”

snatchedbyjons:

“It’s the way y'all neglecting the fact he defamed Burna Boy’s reputation.”

certified_diamond111:

“Na only God knw wentin burna boy do una for this country oooo…the hatred is just too much.”

political_cornstar:

“He should report a case he has in Nigeria to US. So because of him they should restrict Burna boy. Una Dey talk o. 😂😂”

mobimoney_:

“Sandra you’ve always been very daft so I’m not even surprised. Burna boy reported the case to the NPF who then invited speedy and the case was charged to court and speedy being granted bail under with certain conditions which includes that he doesn’t leave the country but he violated it thereby giving legal grounds to the NPF to keep him detention inspite of the court ruling.”

Choco_secrets_1:

“What about the defamation? With better lawyer sef, Akpi is in trouble if Burna Boy mean am. Defamation is not just what you take for granted oo, he can claim that the defamation affected his mental health, caused him depression etc, omo oyibo no dey use ear hear that one ooo, so keep your advise one place and advise Akpi to focus on his yeye talks and leave people’s life alone 👍🏽👍🏽.”

umukoroefewealth:

“Nd he should bring prove that burnaboy slept with Diddy for Grammy 💯 because who nor get evidence nor Dey do Cho Cho Cho.”

solop_ph:

“This is the most ignorant statement I have heard this year, adviser please read the US law on cyber bullying and stalking of innocent people.”

Cecilia__remi:

“Now Burna is the bad guy here😂 it’s funny how everything has been twisted lol.”

Ko_kares:

“And AKPI was in the States and never defamed Burna coz he knows the price to pay for defamation 😂😂😂 He can only do that in a third world country.”

Court orders Speed Darlington's release

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian court has highlighted that the arrest of popular singer Speed Darlington, infringed his rights to dignity and liberty.

The Federal High Court has ordered the Nigerian police to release the rapper, also known as Akpi, forthwith awaiting the hearing of the substantive matter.

The court further ordered Abubakar Marshal, Esq. to act as surety for Akpi. Darlington's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed this in an X post on Monday, emphasising the importance of the court ruling.

