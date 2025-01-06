A concerned man has weighed into Cubana Chiefpriest's promise to get singer Speed Darlington, popularly known as Akpi

Speed Darlington has been behind bars for weeks over allegations of verbal abuse targeted at Damini Ogulu, famously called Burna Boy

Following his online feud with the Grammy award winner, Cubana Chiefpriest has expressed his desire to assist Speed Darlington

A human rights advocate, Charles Ogbu has stated that singer Burna Boy might be the biggest loser should socialite Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chiefpriest, succeed in getting Speed Darlington released.

This comes as Cubana Chiefpriest had promised to help Speed Darlington, in what is believed to be an attempt to get back at Burna Boy who offered help to the socialite's alleged brother and Kenyan baby mama.

He said it could damage Burna Boy's reputation could be damaged. Photo Credit: @burnaboygram, @speeddarlintv, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Possible damage to Burna Boy

In a Facebook post, Charles, a journalist, opined that all the advantages burna Boy had garnered by virtue of his recent philanthropic moves would diminish if Cubana Chiefpriest achieves his aim.

He added that Speed Darlington and his lawyer would have a field day when he gets out and this would no do any good to Burna Boy's already affected brand and reputation.

Charles maintained that Burna Boy's hard work over the years would be rubbished by Cubana Chiefpriest's proposed move. In his words:

"Make no mistake, should Cubana Chiefpriest succeed in getting Akpi released tomorrow or any day soon, that would do significant damage to Burna Boy’s reputation in ways that would hurt him even long after this e-verbal gymnastics is over. It will diminish every advantage he seems to be currently enjoying in this iko onu.

"Knowing Akpi and his c0c0nuut heead and his lawyer, Adeyanju Deji, another c0c0nuut heead, they will let themselves be consumed by worm before letting Burna Boy go scot-free for having him locked up for over a month.

"And considering that a lot of people no too too like Burna Boy because of his arrogant, bullish and thuugish attitude, so many people will jump into the frail and ensure that this is done in a way that won’t allow Burna or Nigeria Police Force arrest anyone over the Baby Oil rant ever again.

"Head or tail, the biggest loser in all these may be Burna Boy and the hard work he invested in his music career over the years which culminated in his winning the Grammy. He will suffer such a perception problem to the point that each time his Grammy is mentioned, the first thing that will come to people’s mind is Akpi’s allegation.

"And sadly, Diddy’s current legal battle, 50 Cents interview detailing how he tried to proposition him for Gay-briel-ic activities plus Diddy’s own interview where he boasted how they determine who gets what in the music industry, will all work to cement this perception problem against Burna."

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's promise

Nmerem Chukwuemeka said:

"As biased as it could ever come from you regarding this childish feud between the duo. Burna will suffer no reputational damage whatsoever. Nigerians didn't make him and cannot unmake him. Rest!

"You have been repeating your ill-wish on Burna hoping that it would have any effect. There is more plausibility in the allegation of CP being an Azaman than BB being an African princess."

Ogoke Arinze Alex said:

"Akpi imminent release has nothing to do with CP. his arraignment was not facilitated by CP.

"He would most likely be granted bail as it is a bailable offense . It also has nothing to do with CP.

"Due credit should be given to his lawyers and not an emergency lover of Akpi who didn’t give a hoot about him till 24hrs ago."

Ajimati Ojo Babatunde said:

"Whether Akpi is freed or not Burna already had identity crisis. He never rated his Nigerians fans from onset so make he relocate to another place. A bully will always be a bully. The alleged shooting in a club involving married woman and her husband still on my mind."

Efemena Edafiokaa said:

"Who cares? Let them say since they don’t have any meaningful thing to do with their lives. Everything Burna Boy owns today are a testament of his so many years of hardwork. Deserving to say the least. More wins to him."

Michael Ozioma Helen said:

"Your writeup is wack as you couldn't mention what the world will take Nigeria Police Force for if they ever release akpi because of whatever Chief priest is talking, if chief priest succeeded it simply means Nigerian police is holding akpi not because he committed crime but under oppression."

Joseph CJ said:

"As we talk now burna is enjoying oil Grammy, the perception is already there na you no dey see am,

"Burna sing pass Asa? Him sing pass m.i. but these folks have no Grammy, burna of yesterday have Grammy 😆."

Cubana Chiefpriest lays accusation against Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had accused Burna Boy of acquiring his new Ferrari on credit.

The socialite made the accusation in reaction to the Grammy award winner's online call out and shading.

Cubana Chiefpriest further commented on Burna Boy's Ferrari, arguing that he and his crew don't do "pay as you drive." He claimed that they pressured Burna Boy into acquiring the car on credit just to show off during the December festivities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng