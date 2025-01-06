The Federal High Court has ordered the Nigerian police to immediately free popular musician Speed Darlington, commonly known as Akpi

The court also ordered Abubakar Marshal, Esq., to act as surety for the musician, which Darlington's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed

This new development came after Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest vowed to release the rapper following his recent rift with Burna Boy

A Nigerian court has highlighted that the arrest of popular singer Speed Darlington (born Darlington Okoye), infringed his rights to dignity and liberty.

The Federal High Court has ordered the Nigerian police to release the rapper, also known as Akpi, forthwith awaiting the hearing of the substantive matter.

Court orders immediate release of Akpi after Chiefpriest vowed to intervene following his fight with Burna Boy Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @speeddarlington, @burnaboy

Darlington's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed the event in an X post on Monday, emphasising the importance of the court ruling.

He wrote, "The Federal High Court has directed the Nigerian Police to comply with the order to release Speed Darlington immediately pending the hearing of the substantive matter.

Also Speed's second lawyer, Stan Alieke confirmed the news on his Instagram story, as he dared the Nigerian Police Force.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that In a viral post, Chiefpriest vowed to use his influence to secure the release of Speed Darlington, who has been behind bars for weeks.

What started as an exchange of words between Burna Boy and Chiefpriest has seen the duo try to outdo each other in terms of supremacy, money, and influence.

Burna Boy trended when he showed his support for Chiefpriest’s alleged brother and baby mama while expressing his willingness to assist them financially, which looked like a move to smear Chiefpriest’s reputation.

Some netizens have shared pictures and made videos claiming they were related to Cubana Chiefpriest to secure financial rewards from Burna Boy.

In a retaliation, Chiefpriest chose to focus on Speed Darlington, who has been jailed for weeks after publicly insulting Burna Boy.

The celebrity barman offered to utilise his extensive money and connections to secure Darlington's release, claiming that the controversial singer would be free by Monday.

Netizens react to update on Speed Darlington

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@3MANBOS:

"Power pass power .. BURNA and CUBANA rant ..🤣🤣🤣. So Cubana chief priest finally push the button for him .. burna you no get one level , na poor people you dey oppress."

symply_beautiana:

"Omo. See power. Power pass power."

swanta_peggy:

"Akpi is out now? Will nor Dey too understand English again."

p_e_s_c_o_07':

"@cubana_chiefpriest Try the show workings leave Cho Cho Cho for Jew men. You for go there na make men match you for."

romeo_bongiovi:

"lol, CP didn’t do shiit, he was meant to appear in court today for his case nevertheless. So cCP or no CO he might still be released."

Speed Darlington's lawyer issues warning

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, took to social media to warn netizens.

The legal practitioner revealed that people who get arrested during this period will most likely be in jail till the new year.

Alieke’s post raised concerns about the lawyer’s client, Speed Darlington, who recently got re-arrested.

