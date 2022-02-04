Nigerian talent manager Ubi Franklin has been told to go and collect his child with his fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa

In a post made online by one @trapselena, it was noted that Ubi’s child with Sandra now lives with her mother’s friends like an orphan

The internet user also shared a screenshot of a chat where Sandra allegedly noted that her new husband wanted her kids out because he doesn’t like children

Ubi has reacted to the online user’s trending post on his own social media page, according to him, some people are desperate

Popular Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin, has been called out again for the umpteenth time in regards to his child with his fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa.

Just recently on social media, a post made by one @trapselena trended online as she shared details about Ubi’s child with his baby mama and Sandra’s other kids.

Lady calls on Ubi Franklin to collect child with Sandra Iheuwa because her husband doesn't want them in his house.

Source: UGC

The poster called on Ubi to go and carry his child with Sandra. The person further claimed that Sandra’s kids were living like orphans in strangers’ houses.

The social media page also claimed that Sandra sent her kids away to live with her friend because her new husband didn’t want them in his house.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The page @trapselena also shared the screenshot of an Instagram page, allegedly from Sandra Iheuwa, explaining how her husband said he doesn’t like kids.

See the screenshot below:

Ubi Franklin reacts

Soon after Ubi was called on to go and carry his child, the music manager reacted on his Instagram story. He didn’t say much but spoke on how some people’s desperation had affected their reasoning.

See the post below:

Internet users react

The alleged development between Ubi’s child with Sandra and her new husband, Mr Thompson, has raised series of reactions on social media. Read some of their comments below:

Nefertiti___0:

“Ubi do ur underground job and if its true pls go pick up ur child.”

Suzyangel1020:

“I know it will get to this stage! Most men will pretend not to have problem living with your kids just to marry you. Only to reject them after they got what they want.”

The_bimboakisanya:

“You people should pity sandra, this lady is pregnant for God sake♀️ this is not fair on this lady oo.”

Miss_nogie:

“You ppl should not force her into labor oooo, she is human like us....allow her make mistakes, learn from it and be great again.”

Veeveerich:

“Sandra loves her kids too much to do this. Nah can't believe this.”

Royal_diadem15:

“Oh my gosh! Hope this ain't true though?? The husband refused the child living with him and the lady agreed?? Never will i choose a man over my kids!!”

Gracie_teesh:

“What mother chooses a man over her kids? God forbid.”

Iam_degold:

“Why should I get 3 kids and be looking for marriage again why not boyfriend especially for hard working woman, things are happening ♂️.”

Obia_nuju._:

“Now I know that Sandra is really going through hell in that marriage. How can that man treat her kids like that? How can he accept Sandra without accepting her children? It's heartbreaking . I feel her pain. But of course people will not understand how painful it is for a mother to be away from her kids.”

Ogeokodugha:

“The person that leaked the chat sef na wah...she clearly confided in this person.”

Nawa o.

Sandra Iheuwa adds husband's name back on IG profile

One of Ubi Franklin's baby mamas, Sandra Iheuwa has got people talking on social media hours after adding back her hubby's name on her bio on Instagram.

The development came as a shock to many seeing as Sandra's husband, Steve Thompson took to social media to rant bitterly about her character and social media addiction.

Not stopping there, Thompson also hinted that he was done with the marriage which has changed into something he does not know.

Source: Legit.ng