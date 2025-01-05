Popular social media activist Deji Adeyanju has waded into the ongoing online drama that involves Burna Boy, Cubana Cheifpriest and his alleged brother, Bethel

Legit recalls reporting that in the beef with CP Burna Boy, he offered the sum of $30k to his alleged younger brother

This situation attracted attention from all corners of social media, prompting the activist-turned-lawyer to share his opinion

Comrade Deji Adeyanju, as he is fondly called, has shared his two cents on the online drama between Cubana Chiefpriest and Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

It is no longer news that Burna Boy offered $30k to Bethel, the alleged brother of Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Cheifpriest. Speaking on the issue, Deji Adeyanju went on a tweeting spree and called Odoguwu a clout chaser.

Activist Deji Adeyanju calls Burna Boy a clout chaser. Credit: @adeyanjudeji

Source: Instagram

He asserted that the singer "has more poor people in his extended family than the celebrity barman". On the issue of Bethel, who asked CP for help, Deji noted that no one owes him anything and asked him to stop being entitled.

Deji tweeted:

"The person that gave $30k for clout has more poor people in his extended family than those in Chief Priest’s family. And the guy is not even Chief Priest’s brother. But assuming he’s even his brother, do you know why he has refused to help him? Giving money to some folks is waste."

"I won’t even help anyone that does a video calling me out to help him even if we are same mother, same father. I don’t owe him anything. The way our parents gave birth to me is how they gave birth to him. Let him go and hustle. We must stop helping entitled people."

"Go and find your own billions sir. Nobody owes you anything in life. Take responsibility for your life. Even your father owes you nothing but education. This mentality makes people blow family inheritance they did not work for. Wealth cannot be gifted but worked for."

"I owe my children only quality education and they must hustle for every kobo in life. It is this mentality of you owe your children quality life that is making Nigerian leaders loot the nation to keep for children that will destroy the wealth."

See his tweets below:

Reactions to Deji Adeyanju's comments

Read some reactions below:

@omoopee_:

"Helping others should never be reduced to clout-chasing. A $30k gift to change someone’s life is a sign of generosity and a heart for impact."

@Captainbee:

"I agree with you. Throwing away $30k on a stranger just to prove a point that you have money is just waste of money."

@Maximillia746:

Burnaboy is too noisy. It's not a surprise that people just love @wizkidayo. The guy knows how to behave."

@Olajide64:

"Deji, you also gave out a few millions to some people in December; should we also call these gestures clout chasing?

Activist Deji Adeyanju becomes lawyer

According to a previous post by Legit.ng, renowned human rights activist turned lawyer Barrister Deji Adeyanju has been called to bar.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Adeyanju declared that he would offer free legal services to vulnerable Nigerians.

The activist declared his aim to urge security agencies to investigate allegations of corruption consistently.

