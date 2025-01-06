Nigeran celebrity couple Annie Idibia and 2baba's daughter Isabella made headlines online with her latest post

The teen star made a video explaining things she observed about pretty girls on the busy streets of social media

While fans and netizens tried to comprehend what she was saying, Isabella added confusion with the sounds she made

Nigerian actress and model Annie Idibia and superstar musician 2baba’s first daughter, Isabella, has sparked widespread attention with her recent post.

In a viral video, the young star shared her thoughts on what she noticed about pretty girls online, categorizing her observations into two groups.

Annie Idibia and 2baba’s daughter shared her opinion on pretty girls. Credit: @anniedibia

Source: Instagram

However, Isabella left many online confused as she used abstract sounds to convey her message, prompting mixed reactions.

Watch the video below:

Legit,g earlier reported that Nigerian actress Annie Idibia broke her silence over their daughter's social media outburst.

This came after Isabella Idibia, the eldest daughter of the celebrated couple, bravely spoke up about her horrible experience with body shaming.

In a touching TikTok video, the teenager revealed her heartbreaking experiences of receiving negative comments from loved ones, including family, friends, and strangers, who branded her as "plus-size."

Isabella's cheeks flowed with tears as she poured out her emotions, revealing the devastating impact of the hurtful comments. The Nollywood star used an internet video to portray that every woman is beautiful in their unique manner. Annie further asked God to make her daughter stronger and more successful than she is so that she can be better in all ramifications.

Howevere, Isabella made her parents proud moths ago. The youngster became Nigeria's youngest teenage YouTuber, surpassing over 5000 YouTube subscribers. Annie shared screenshots of the announcement and expressed her joy and pride at her 15-year-old daughter. She mentioned that Isabella told her not to advertise or promote her YouTube page on her social media platforms because she wanted to earn subscribers on her own.

Annie and 2baba's daughter spurs reactions

The video quickly gained traction, with netizens joking about how Isabella attempted to communicate her points through sounds. The unusual approach led to a flurry of comments which Legit.ng captured below:

yemideh:

"In summary she said she's related to Cubana Chief priest."

beeplibomedia:

"This conversation is not for people like us."

temptationkollections:

"Those pretty girls act more aghh aghh than you, you will be shocked you even act more like eee eee than them when you finally get close to them 😃😃😃 just be yourself."

omoyemeh_special:

"Someone should explain in a lay man’s language. What did she say?"

yoursfaithfullyopeyemi:

"I no understand anything she Dey talk, abi na hunger? God please oh."

iam_sunkky:

Just when I thought we have seen enough in the hands of GenZ, so Gen Alpha na sound una dey use communicate ??? IT IS FINISHED.'

chiefatabo:

"Na sign language the next generation go dey use. Because, wetyn be this?"

damicratic_one:

"You are correct jare, dear ..yes, Kaduna is the capital of Kaduna State."

k_o_m_e_:

"See ehn, that thought should have remained in your head cos….."

okrikaplus_:

"They are human beings, my dear. They act like everyone else when no one is watching but maintain steeze in public."

thefoodnetworknig2:

Teens vocabulary go whine you but no panic…argrrrhh, heee haaa gugugaga girl, final pur 👍🏾

2Baba and Annie’s daughter speaks on YFA

The popular Nigerian celebrity couple's teenage daughter, Isabel, lamented how they were portrayed on the Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous, and African.

The legendary singer’s 15-year-old daughter was live on social media when she addressed the narrative about her parents after their appearance on the TV show. According to Isabel, she wasn’t pleased with how they were portrayed.

She noted that the way they were made out to be was so wrong, and every time she tried to defend her folks, people called her a child.

Source: Legit.ng