A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video mourning the demise of her elder brother who died years ago

In a video posted via TikTok, she tearfully arrived in Nigeria from overseas and paid a visit to her late brother's graveside

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to console and encourage her in the comments section

The pain of losing a loved is usually overwhelming, and the grief that follows can be a lifelong journey.

A Nigerian lady's emotional visit to her late brother's grave has touched the hearts of many on social media.

Lady visits late brother's graveside Photo credit: @itsyourgurlamara/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady celebrates brother's posthumous birthday

The lady, who shared her sad experience on TikTok under the handle @itsyourgurlamara, had returned to Nigeria from abroad and made a sorrowful pilgrimage to her brother's final resting place.

Her video captured her breaking down in tears in the car before arriving at the graveside to pay tribute to her late brother.

As she stood before her brother's grave, she sang a heartfelt tribute to him, filled with emotion and tears flowing down her eyes.

She blew a kiss to his grave, a touching gesture that spoke volumes about the depth of her feelings.

Her video was accompanied by a caption that revealed her brother had passed away on 28th October 2018, and that she was marking his 37th posthumous birthday.

In her words:

"Detty December wasn't what brought you to Nigeria. The pain never goes away. Died 28th October 2018. Happy 37th posthumous birthday Chinedu. We miss you so much but we know God allowed it. Till we see again."

Reactions as lady celebrates brother's posthumous birthday

The TikTok video touched many who watched it and she was inundated with messages of condolence and support.

As she put it, the pain of losing a loved one never truly goes away, but the memories and love they leave behind can be a source of comfort and strength.

@Olivia_Ujuu said:

"He bears my late elder brother’s name, he died last year February."

@zaraandmum(olive) said:

"Omg Amara I’m so sorry. Your brother came for one of our visiting days. I lost my mum too in 2023."

@me..du.sa said:

"The pain never goes away! You only learn to live with it. Hugs and kisses to you stranger."

@Awunu Oritz said:

"So sorry dear, I refused to go back to Nigeria cause 2024 treated me so badly that my mum died two days I left Nigeria. I can’t forget 02/04/2024. I haven’t gained the courage to be back to see grave."

@Ebekuedike said:

"It's a permanent pain but we all pray for strength to move on and be strong lost my dad march 2024 Sending you love and hug."

@uniqueTessy said:

"My condolences it's my dad's remembrance today and no physical grave to visit."

@ladyy reacted:

"A kind of pain that never goes away never!!!! Too deep to explain sorry for your loss he’s in a better place."

@The Famous Five commented:

"Permanent pain but it’s well. Keep resting ọkpara Nnem Rev Nedu. We miss u ọnowu Jesus."

@Naomi added:

"I'm so sorry for your loss amara. God continue to strengthen you and your family. Grieve as long as you need to but never fail to stop praying. My heart goes out to you because I know the pain."

@Gempire stated:

"The pain never goes away fr. I watched my dad breath his last I wished I wasn’t there to see it cause for years it has traumatized me."

Watch the video below:

