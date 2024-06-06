Nigerian actress Annie Idibia got many talking after she shared a thought-provoking message after she and 2baba's daughter made a public show

Legit.ng previously reported that the celebrity couple's first child, Isabella Idibia, buzzed the internet with fears about her stature

The movie star, in a series of emotional videos, addressed the matter, which left netizens divided on the matter

Nigerian actress Annie Idibia, wife of legendary musician 2baba, has broken her silence over their daughter's social media outburst.

Legit.ng previously reported that Isabella Idibia, the eldest daughter of the celebrated couple, bravely spoke up about her horrible experience with body shaming.

Annie Idibia dropped positive message after her daughter Isabella's viral social media post. Credit: @annieidibia1

In a touching TikTok video, the 15-year-old revealed her heartbreaking experiences of receiving negative comments from loved ones, including family, friends, and strangers, who branded her as "plus-size."

Isabella's cheeks flowed with tears as she poured out her emotions, revealing the devastating impact of the hurtful comments.

Annie Idibia reacts to her daughter's plight

The Nollywood star used an internet video to portray that every woman is beautiful in their unique manner.

Annie further asked God to make her daughter stronger and more successful than she is so that she can be better in all ramifications.

Annie Idibia post ignites reactions

Some social media users argued that she didn't need to put out the post she made u talk to her daughter in private, while otters appreciated her thought-provoking words.

damzkitchen_fingerfoods:

"God and meet your daughter Annie we don’t need that assurance she needs it."

purple__raiin:

"Most time we parents think our children don’t see what we go through father lord pls step in for Isabelle."

princeszmoneyz:

"U r special gal…not everyone can be d way d world wants…As He is so r u…God made u after His own image….cheer up wish U met someone like me u will know how I luv my body…anyone who is close to me knows and it’s contagious."

kessiedoll:

"I pray Isabelle understands that she is loved and her worth is not determined by her body size."

purple__raiin:

sheisbrownsugar12_:

"Travel to where she is, have a conversation with her."

sparklingbeing:

"What happened to Nigerian schools. She's still too young to live alone abroad. If your child isn't tough and you don't have a relative there that can accommodate them during weekends, I see no need."

mimiokereke_official:

Poor child this so heartbreaking who knows what she has endured from peers stop the bully please."

Isabella speaks about YFA

Legit.ng reported that the popular Nigerian celebrity couple's teenage daughter, Isabel, lamented how her parents were portrayed on the Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous, and African.

The legendary singer’s 15-year-old daughter was live on social media when she addressed the narrative about her parents after their appearance on the TV show.

According to Isabel, she wasn’t pleased with how they were portrayed. She noted that the way they were made out to be was so wrong, and every time she tried to defend her folks, people called her a child.

