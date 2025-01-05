Nigerians were happy to see that Lucky Udu, the online content creator, has finally found Hellen, the lady who claims to have a two-year-old child for Cubana Chiefpriest

Recall that the Kenyan lady cried out over her poor living conditions and asked for help from Nigerians

After Burna Boy offered to help, Lucky Udu successfully connected with Hellen, and she was seen smiling

Lucky Udu, a Nigerian content creator, has contacted the young Kenyan lady, who claims to be Cubana Chiefrpiest's Baby mama.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a viral video of the lady sparked on social media after she shed emotional tears online, complaining about her son's welfare and the house they live in will be recalled.

Burna Boy's aide reaches out to Hellen via IG video call. @burnaboygram, @cubana_chiefpriest, @hellen_ati

Hellen also stated that CP has abandoned them and needs money to survive and take care of her child.

A lady representing Cubana Cheifpriest baby mama, identified as @blackcindrella, shared Hellen's crying video on social media and asked Nigerians to intervene.

The lady wrote:

"Dear Chiefpriest, @cubana_chiefpriest Children are blessings from above and they are innocent angels regardless of being born out of wedlock👼 . Currently all is not well with Hellen @hellen_ati .Both her and Your son are suffering severely and even the landlord wants to throw them out because of house rent since last year September they are owing."

"The baby has not started school yet, to feed is by grace and Hellen is Unable to provide Basic needs and a better life for your son Pascal. All we are asking as the nation of Kenya , is for you Chiefpriest Money na Water to help your son and raise him just like you are raising his other siblings . The child is innocent."

Her video caught the attention of Burna Boy, who offered to help and instructed Lucky Udu to find her for him. Less than 1 hour after the singer's intervention, Lucky Udu surfaced on social media with a post signalling that he had a chat with Hellen via video call.

See the post here:

Many react to Lucky Udu's post

Read some reactions here:

@kings_ny:

"As Burna dey mock Cubana Chief priest by empowering people around him, pls remind him of the people at UPTH (University of PortHarcourt Teaching Hospital ) that he made promises to the period he shot “Higher” video. Especially the lady that was praying for him in half the video. Emails and messages have been ignored."

@oti_basuo:

"Oboy, no forget to collect ur 10% oh. Pastors no do pass like this."

@kcee_king:

"Money nah Water and you abandoned your son and person wey u climb with your clear eyes."

@mr_seniwalker:

"Mr lucky sabi this work."

@rowlypotifa:

"He took Cubana's son from him with Steeze. If I am that boy, I go change my surname to Burna."

@worship_with_kosii:

"Social media is strong Abeg. See power of social media na."

@t_kay_vibe:

"Bro you can’t just bring up anybody that proves to be anyone why not let them do a DNA 🧬 test."

@alalade47:

"All 4 clout mumu."

Burna Boy reacts to pregnancy rumour

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Burna Boy responded to a lady who recently claimed he impregnated her and later dumped her.

The Grammy Award singer seemingly admitted to knowing the lady while recounting their experience.

Burna Boy also disclosed that he paid her N20k, which he suggested was her fee for the service she offered to him.

