The Lagos State Government initiated a probe into the tragic maternal death of Mrs. Folajimi in Lakowe, investigating allegations of negligence by a private healthcare facility and a birth attendant

Authorities emphasised zero tolerance for emergency care denial and vowed legal consequences for breaches of medical ethics

The government called for collaboration among communities to promote maternal health, assuring justice for the victim and her family

The Lagos State Government has launched a comprehensive investigation into the tragic death of a pregnant woman, Mrs. Folajimi, in Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki, which has sparked public outrage.

Allegations suggest her death involved a traditional birth attendant and a private healthcare facility that reportedly denied her care over a financial deposit.

Lagos Government Breaks Silence After Pregnant Woman Unable to Pay N500k Dies in Hospital

Source: Twitter

On behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, reaffirming that no woman should lose her life while giving birth.

Panel to investigate negligence in maternal care

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), has established a panel to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation will evaluate the registration status of the involved parties, their adherence to HEFAMAA regulations, and compliance with emergency medical protocols.

The Lagos State Government has warned that facilities found guilty of negligence will face strict legal consequences.

Zero tolerance for medical breaches

Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance, the government emphasised that no healthcare facility, public or private, is permitted to deny emergency care in life-threatening situations.

Violations of medical ethics, such as refusal to provide critical care, will result in severe penalties. The government also renewed its commitment to regulating traditional birth attendants and nursing homes as part of its healthcare system improvements.

Lagos Government Breaks Silence After Pregnant Woman Unable to Pay N500k Dies in Hospital

Source: Original

Public call for action and collaboration

To ensure quality healthcare, the public has been urged to report unregistered or non-compliant facilities to HEFAMAA.

The government also called on community leaders, religious organisations, and healthcare professionals to work together in promoting maternal and child health. As the investigation continues, the Lagos State Government remains determined to deliver justice for Mrs. Folajimi and prevent similar tragedies.

See the X post below:

Childbirth mortality in Nigeria

Research shows that childbirth mortality in Nigeria remains alarmingly high, with the country accounting for nearly 28.5% of global maternal deaths.

Approximately 145 women die daily from pregnancy-related complications, driven by factors such as poverty, lack of skilled birth attendants, and delays in accessing healthcare. Nigeria’s maternal mortality rate stands at 512 per 100,000 live births, with the northeast region experiencing the highest rates.

Preventable causes like haemorrhage, sepsis, and hypertension are prevalent, exacerbated by inadequate infrastructure and sociocultural barriers. While government initiatives aim to improve maternal health services, challenges such as funding gaps and poor implementation hinder progress, leaving much work to be done.

Dead pregnant woman, Lagos hospital breaks silence

Legit.ng earlier reported that the last has not been heard about the trending story of a pregnant woman who reportedly died after being allegedly rejected by a hospital over a N500k deposit.

The woman, identified as Kemi, was taken to the hospital by her husband, Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi.

Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi had claimed in a post he made on TikTok that the hospital asked him to pay N500,000 as an initial deposit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng