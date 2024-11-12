Blessing CEO and Saida BOJ started a war of words on social media after the relationship expert called her out

In the video sighted online, Blessing CEO had said that she gave Saida the idea to rebrand and have a better projection about her image

Reacting to the video made by Blessing, Saida sent her to the gallows and issued some warnings

Two former friends, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO and controversial social media influencer, Sarah Idaji Ojone, also known as Saida BOJ seemed to be on a war path going by some videos sighted online.

It started after Blessing CEO made a video to called Saida BOJ to order because of some of her bold claims on social media.

Saida BOJ, Blessing CEO trend over video. Photo credit@saidaboj/@officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

She said that she was the one who advised Saida to rebrand and create content that would further boost her image. She warned her not to try to be like her because she will remain the senseless part of her.

According to the woman, who likes calling out her colleagues, she said Saida was too small for her drag. She added that she just wanted to correct her over the kind of contents she puts out her.

Saida BOJ reacts to Blessing CEO's video

Reacting to what Blessing said in her video, Saida BOJ dragged her and called her names.

She noted that Blessing CEO was hungry for clout, and she has lost her self-respect in the process. The influencer also stated that Blessing CEO was a fake person who doesn't live by what she says.

Saida BOJ bragged that she can never be Blessing CEO's mini me. Issuing a stern warning, Saida BOJ said that the relationship expert should know her boundary and not come for her.

See the video here:

What fans said about Saida BOJ's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the two ladies. Here are some of the comments below:

@akaie___:

"Clash of two olosho."

@carphy_flinks:

"E fit be say the 2 Werey dey whatsapp dey laugh like that o."

@maderich_fred:

"Very dark man go just dy one side dey laugh by now."

@valentina_charles0:

"Believe me saidaboj will win officialbblessingceo for this."

@shu_ga.berry:

"It’s about to be a movie."

@seunjpiz:

"Av been expecting dis. Sheyb una two na friend. Let d entertainment begone."

@val_loveday:

"Gbas-gbos. Birds of the same feathers."

@fa_vour9057:

"Now let the war begin."

Saida BOJ reacts to men spraying N200

Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ had shamed men who have the attitude of spraying N200 on ladies they take to club to have fun.

In the clip, she said such men should not be dated as they are a shame to their gender, while she also criticised women condoning such.

The controversial personality dished out advice to ladies on the best way to handle such men who are stingy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng