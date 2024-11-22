Blessing CEO has shared what triggered her fight with Saida Boj, and opened up on what it cost her to do her liposuction

The relationship coach noted that she spent millions of naira for the aftercare of her body enhancement surgery

She also shared how much she makes from her content on social media, among other issues, which got several comments from netizens

Relationship coach Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has revealed that her online fight with social media influencer Sarah Idaje Ojone, aka Saida Boj, was not staged.

She said that Saida Boj talks too much without backing up her words. Besides, if she sees her on the streets, she will still tackle her. Sharing more details about her job, she said she is a certified relationship and mental expert, she creates problems and solves them.

In an interview with content creator Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun, she revealed that she spent N8m for her liposuction and N6m for the after-care treatment. She noted that the surgery was to enhance her look, not because she was not proud of herself.

Speaking about content creation, Blessing CEO said she makes $40,000 monthly. She also spoke about her desire to sleep with singers Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, if she has the opportunity.

Watch the video below:

Blessing CEO, Saida Boj drag themselves

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO and Saida BOJ started a war of words on social media after the relationship expert called her out.

In the video sighted online, Blessing CEO had said that she gave Saida the idea to rebrand and have a better projection about her image.

Reacting to the video made by Blessing, Saida sent her to the gallows and issued some warnings.

