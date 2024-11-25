Afrobeat music sensation Davido has just been announced to have scored a new achievement on Spotify

According to an X page that offers insight on chats, the singer is still the only artist to occupy sports one to sixteen on Spotify Nigeria

On seeing this disclosure, Davido quoted the tweet with a brag, sparking more reactions across the board

Lovers of David 'Davido' Adeleke were glad to see him make headlines again on Monday, November 25, 2024, as always.

The singer, who recently massively celebrated his 32nd birthday and has remained in the news over his new collaborative effort with American rapper Nicki Minaj, has bagged another feat.

Davido's Timeless breaks records on Spotify. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

According to the X page, identified as @thedatadash, the singer remains the only artist to occupy the Top 16 spots on Spotify Nigeria Daily for two consecutive days. This was made possible by his last studio project, Timeless.

The tweeted:

"@davido remains the only artist to occupy the Top 16 spots on the Spotify Nigeria Daily Top Songs Chart for 2 consecutive days, with all new songs from his album 'Timeless'."

See the tweet below:

On seeing this, Davido quoted their tweet and stated, "Remains the only!"

See Davido's tweet here:

Fans react to Davido's feat

Read some reactions below:

@NuJhayhne:

"This guy is a joke man. see wetin he dey quote😂😂😂. You dey quote fake page to create happiness for yourself."

@mercy_ninian:

"See achievement? No wonder wizkid said everything about you screams cheap."

@YKoluwaseun9:

"Your mates dey win grammy, you dey celebrate Spotify chart."

@barbiecuefish:

"Ode you’re a big disgrace to afrobeat😭😭😂😂."

@TheTifeFab:

"Despite all their farming, the record is still unbeaten."

@JiddaGram:

"U and who Dey do competition 😂."

@_fvckowen:

"Your album is yet to be certified in any country."

Davido and Chioma's PDA trends

In a previous report by Legit.ng, fun videos of Davido and his wife Chioma in Las Vegas in the United States emerged on social media.

One picture showed Davido and his wife posing for a loved-up picture, while another showed the DMW label boss flaunting his expensive wristwatches.

More videos showed Davido and his team at a clothing store, stirring reactions from his fans and followers.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng