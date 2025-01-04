While a lot of drama seems to be ongoing on social media, Davido is busy spending time with his family

The singer shared beautiful pictures with his rich father, his brother, Adewale, and sister, Sharon, with their families too

The picture, which was shared via the singer's Instagram story, had people wondering if he was aware of the brewing drama between his bestie and his rival Burna Boy

Nigerian musician David Adeleke, aka Davido, is living his best life as she jollies with family and friends amid the festivities.

The singer, who has been vacationing and was recently spotted at his mother-in-law's birthday celebration, shared an adorable picture of his family.

The accomplished music star was spotted with his billionaire father, his sister and brother, and their spouses.

The cute photo circulated on social media, and many gushed over the sweet family.

See the beautiful picture below:

This comes amid his best friend Cubana Chiefpriest's feud with Burna Boy. Recall that Burna Boy was the first to go on a firing spree on social media after he called Chiefpriest 'Owerri Rickross.'

This angered the celebrity barman and restaurant owner who responded by digging up old videos and spewing never-heard-before details about Burna Boy, who calls himself Odogwu.

In all these, singer Davido has remained silent as his fans anticipate his response. It is also no news that Davido and Burna Boy have not been on speaking terms for some years now.

Many are wondering why Davido is not talking like he would have previously. Some of the fans have opined that Davido and Wizkid have switched roles, as he would have previously joined in the online drama.

Fans react to Davido's family photo

Read some of the reactions below:

@op_eyemi3451:

"E be like David papa sef don caution am make e no answer that fela from portharcout."

@bllue_pearlie:

"Man just wan Dey enjoy life."

@44ghost__:

"Lmao... Man just minding his business and letting them chase the clout. Same people that once called him a clout chaser now chasing it😂."

@d_flowergirlje:

"Davido die hard fans button here our Azaman they lead oh 😂😂😂😂."

@khare.forbes:

"This man has matured graciously."

@afrohillz:

"This new Davido Dey give me joy."

@robertsamuel2205:

"Wizmid de wear singlet around Lagos de do meet and greet while billionaire family de holiday for Bahamas 😂😂."

@mide7777771:

"This new Davido they sweet me, na why the whole world they against am."

@smplyjessie1:

"Davido is a lowkey operator, him nor dey make noise."

@son_sew_ll:

"Davido and Chiefpreist laughing on iMessage 😂😂."

@mayor_monee:

"Biggesttttttt 💪🏽 richesttttt 💰 and sharpesttttt in the game 001 🐐."

@ola56448:

"Davido don turn old wizkid 😂😂😂😂 nah wizkid dey do Chocho now."

Davido’s dad opens up on power plant

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Adedeji Adeleke, father of Nigerian music star Davido, had the attention of his fellow citizens as he shared details about his power plant project.

During a conference held in the US on Tuesday, October 15, the billionaire revealed that his vision would cost $2 billion (approximately ₦3.42 trillion).

Mr Adeleke also discussed the challenges in developing his project and how he overcame them.

