VeryDarkMan shared a video online that has now attracted tons of attention from social media users

The social media activist lashed out at Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged younger brother, Bethel, for playing Nigerians

He shared a cut from the trending video where Bethel had revealed that he was the celebrity barman's cousin and not his brother

Nigerian social media users were shocked to see another cut of the trending video of the man who claimed to be the brother of Cubana Chiefpriest (Pascal Okechukwu).

The video was shared by social media activist VDM, whose birth name is Vincent Martins Otse. In the first video, VDM descended heavily on Bethel, accusing him of being entitled to his 'brother's' money and asking him to work hard for his.

VDM blasts Cubana CP's alleged brother over $30K. Credit: @itstreater, @cubana_chiefpriest, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

What VDM revealed about Chiefpriest's brother

In another video, VDM claimed that Bethel successfully fooled Nigerians by only allowing the initial cut of the video, in which he had referred to Cubana Chiefpriest as his 'brother,' to go viral. He stated that there was a concluding part where he revealed that they were cousins, not brothers, as he claimed. He further noted that CP's father was his uncle.

VDM became furious and again called Nigerians gullible for emotionally reacting to the boy's plea. He said the boy gained the sympathy of Burna Boy, who gave him $30K (N50 million). Additionally, the activist blamed Burna Boy for not verifying before helping him because if the singer had found out they were cousins and not direct siblings, he might not have helped him.

This new development attracted much online attention, as many shared their opinions.

VDM wrote:

"Shey you see what media have done to you guys yet again,now see who the guy is to cubana chiefpriest,and now burna boy has given him money 30k US dollars because the media also used him,if Burna knew it was this e for no bother 🤷 lastly entitlement is a big problem."

Watch the video here:

Fans react to VDM's revelation about CP's brother

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iamdebbyking:

"Is Don jazzy related to you in anyway? When you gave you huge amount of money twice, did anybody complain?Always want to put mouth in every topic. Mr Cho Cho Cho."

@mikas0406:

"Pele o smartest man in the the whole world."

@fabprecee:

"Cousin is brother. Y'all should stop acting like one can't help his or her cousin abi niece.... that's blood relationship."

@onome_dada:

"I can't be a billionaire and my cousin go dey suffer, you don't need to even ask me for help."

@amina_kontong:

"But don’t jazzy when give you 100m twice after u insult am he is smart Abi? Werey."

VDM cries out over his weakness

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM shared his weaknesses with his fans on social media and spoke about what he plans to do about them in 2025.

He noted that when he spoke to his team that he wanted to talk about his weakness, they said his brand was too big to be saying such things.

The critic also told his fans what to do about their weakness and encouraged them about 2025.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng