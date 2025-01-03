Singer Wizkid has continued to win the hearts of his fans, and this time, he gave them something to brag about at K1's party

The veteran Fuji singer held his New Year Fest and Wizkid graced the occasion to honour him at the event

Many fans were impressed with how the Kese hitmaker showed up at the occasion and the remarkable thing he did

Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has shared how much he regards veteran Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka K1, as he attended his New Year Fest in Lagos.

As K1 sang for his fans, he hailed Wizkid in his song and the Ojuelegba hitmaker had to climb on the stage as the audience cheered him. The Grammy award winner stormed the stage with several bundles of cash which he handed over to K1's team members.

Wizkid hugs K1 at New Year Fest

His fans became ecstatic and chanted Machala, as the singer is fondly called. Wizkid was not yet done with his show of love towards K1 and he hugged him while they bantered. Afterwards, the 34-year-old singer made an attempt to leave the stage.

Some netizens observed how one of K1's team members was obstructing their view of Wizkid, and they called him out in the video shared by an entrepreneur Billiamin Kunle Olabanji (@billyque_b on Instagram), who packaged the event alongside K1 de Ultimate.

Wizkid and K1's relationship has spanned over some years. Recall that when Wizkid buried his mother in 2023, K1 was in attendance and he entertained those who graced the solemn ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Wizkid attends K1's party

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Wizkid's presence at K1's New Year Fest below:

@ola_west:

"I'm very sure Wizkid saw the video where K1 was spraying his father money at a recent occasion. Machala was impressed."

@ugliest_dml:

"K1 loves Wizkid die. See as him dey look am dey smile better smile o."

@kamo_state:

"Nah me & my bro be MC for this event ooo you sha see say baba dey call me. KAMO."

@lurdeasy_29:

"Just too composed ......dis guy life needs to be studied, he knows d right time to strike."

@gabzene:

"Wizzy came dis year... It's sure Davido will come Next year - K1 DeUltimate... #Business."

@shodz01:

"Who be this man wey use Agbada cover everywhere."

@olasun_kan:

"Na so den dey do with that stupid agbada with hoody. I don't know which tailor dey make dat nonsense for dem. Them go come cover everything for stage, awòn alagbada o fo."

@longiwizu_:

"Music money long o."

@perryjoy64:

"Make we no lie Wizkid too get doings."

Wizkid visits K1

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that videos of Wizkid paying a courtesy visit to KWAM 1 'K1 De Ultimate' trended online.

A clip showed KWAM 1 describing Wizkid as a good man and a source of inspiration to many people.

In another clip, the Fuji maestro promised to introduce the singer to the Awujale of Ijebu land.

