Fuji star KWAM 1, aka K1, recently celebrated his longest-serving band member, Fatia Oluperi Ayinla, in grand style at an event

The Fuji veteran who spoke about Oluperi Ayinla's deeds handed him a cheque with a whopping sum of amount

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, who was also present at the event, also donated to K1's longest-serving band member

Fuji veteran King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka K1 De Ultimate or KWAM 1, celebrated his music band's longest-serving member, Fatai Oluperi Ayinla, on Wednesday, January 1, at an event dubbed the New Year Dance at Balmoral Convention Center Sheraton Ikeja, Lagos.

One of the highlights from the event where KWAM 1 performed was how the Fuji veteran spoke highly of Oluperi Ayinla, who joined his band as a young boy.

KWAM 1 gives his oldest serving band member money. Credit: kingwasiuayindemarshal

KWAM 1 revealed that Oluperi Ayinla had attained success over the years while being with him, disclosing that the latter's children were doing well outside the country.

While addressing the crowd at the event, KWAM 1 went on to give a whopping N20 million to his longest-serving band member for his dedication over the years.

A video captured the Fuji star presenting his band member a cheque amid cheers.

Watch video as KWAM 1 gives his longest-serving band member N20 million

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, who was also present at the event, also showed support for KWAM 1's band members.

A clip from the event showed the moment the Seven Doors producer donated the sum of N500k to Oluperi Ayinla.

Watch video as Femi Adebayo donates money to KWAM 1's band member below

KWAM 1's gesture comes after his junior colleague Ajibola Odetola, aka Pasuma, during his 40 years on stage celebration, gifted 10 of his band boys, who have been with him for over 30 years, one million Naira each.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that KWAM 1 made headlines after he was caught up in an exchange with his ex-drummer, Kunle Ayanlowo, who made allegations against him.

Reactions as KWAM 1 celebrates bandmember

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as some netizens commended the Fuji star. Read the comments below:

officialseidu:

"This is the example we need."

bee_boo007:

"Speak up u may suffer for it but u pave way for others Big respect to Sir ayankunle."

lokogbagba:

"Alabi pasuma started the rewarding of band members that has worked and stayed with the is band for long, it’s good other musicians now follow suite."

gfivi01:

"Pasuma is now KWAM role model."

officialab_chin:

"Nice one I think a decent home is better for long serving staff if provisions have not been made. Paying rent in old."

KWAM 1 performs at Pastor's burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that KWAM 1 made waves over his performance at a pastor's burial afterparty.

The Fuji star was seen performing in the Oregun area of Lagos at the burial of the late Pastor Solomon Kolowale Adedite.

"Pastor die, Alhaji con sing for the burial example of one Nigeria," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng