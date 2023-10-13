Fun videos from Wizkid's mother's burial party have emerged on social media as a clip showed the singer dancing

The likes of Fuji veteran singer KWAM 1, Banky W, and Paul Okoye of Psquare, Wande Coal were also spotted at the party

A clip showed the moment Wizkid was seen making money rain on one of his sisters as fans applauded him

Hours after Ayo Balogun Wizkid's mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, was buried, fun videos from the after-party have emerged on social media.

One of the clips showed the moment Wizkid arrived at the venue alongside his manager and baby mama, Jada Pollock.

Wizkid's former label boss Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W, Fuji veteran singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal KWAM 1, among other popular faces, were also present at the party.

Another clip showed Wizkid dancing to the hit song 'Who's Your Guy' by Spyro.

People react to video from Wizkid's mother's after-party

Legit.ng captured some of the comments; see them below

leoriccogram:

"Wiz na last born true true."

ojiugo_anawara_odogwu:

"How many outfits dem wear for this burial."

iamrichdaniel__'

"Baba na me first talk about album,make you give all man for that industry assignment."

jmchomesltd:

"The guy wey dey behind wizkid, hin agbada don tear."

niffy58:

"See my baby now , may you always smile honey."

teresa_santorini:

"When he smiles he always makes me happy."

Wizkid's sons hold hands as they leave church

In another report on Legit.ng, Wizkid and his family gently made their way out of the church, behind the coffin, in a sober mood after his mum's burial service.

Wizkid's aged dad gingerly climbed down the stairs, supported by his children, and Bolu stood beside the singer, holding Zion's hand.

Their matching fits screamed luxury even though the entire family was mourning the tragic death of their matriarch.

