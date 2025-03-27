Former Oyo state governor, Late Abiola Ajimobi’s eldest daughter, Abisola Kola-Daisi, is dead

Bisola reportedly died in the early hours of Thursday, March 27, 2025, in the UK after battling a brief illness

News of Bisola Kola-Daisi’s death at the young age of 42 shook many Nigerians to their cores as they mourned

Late Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi’s eldest daughter, Bisola Kola-Daisi, is dead.

On March 27, 2025, news made the rounds that the late former governor and senator’s daughter died at the young age of 42 in the UK.

According to reports from Daily Post, Late Ajimobi’s daughter, Bisola Kola-Daisi, died after battling a brief illness.

Fans mourn as Late Ajimobi's eldest daughter dies at 42.

Source: Instagram

Bisola, who was close friends with American reality stars, Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq, served as a Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu before her demise. She was married to Kolapo Kola-Daisi, and their union was blessed with three children.

Reactions to death of Ajimobi’s daughter Bisola Kola-Daisi

News of Bisola Kola-Daisi’s tragic death at the age of 42 soon spread on social media and it drew the attention of many Nigerians.

Several people mourned the sad news while sharing condolence messages to comfort the family of the deceased.

Nigerians mourn Bisola Kola-Daisi. Photo: @abikoladaisi

Source: Instagram

Adeseekeomooba said:

“Omg what!!!!! My condolences to her family and my POA.”

The_melanin_mc_jayne wrote:

“Dammn!! Death is audacious, just look at this beauty 💔.”

Mizattah said:

“Such a pretty lady … rest with the Lord 🙏.”

Z.o.b_fabrics said:

“Allahu Akbar! Inna lilah wa inna ileyi rojiun😮 this is so shocking.”

Ngoo_nikky said:

“Is she the daughter of that late governor gistlover was dragging that time, plus the wife ?? If yes ehnn, Everyone should indeed buckle up and be kind because all na vanilla....RIP.”

Yommiedimple said:

“Not a good news.”

Vasilissa_c said:

“Oh my days! Didn’t know her personally but loved her. Rest in peace beautiful woman 🕊️.”

Iam_lonwolf said:

“If una parent dey any gvt post for naija,make una dey follow them talk true for house. The masses curses dey work oooo. RIP to the dead.”

Aleshtaiwo said:

“Tomorrow isn't promised at all😢😢.”

Fgg_becker said:

“For some reason I find it hard to pity these people when such things happen.”

Blvckgirlmo said:

“Omg 😭.”

Eniola___o said:

“Omg ! May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace 😭.”

Myfingerfoods_smallchops wrote:

“It’s a lie jeeeeeeeeeeez oh nooooooo.”

Opey_opey200 wrote:

“This is sad😢😢😢😢😢.”

Naija_rich_kids said:

“This is unbelievable 😢.”

Ajimobi dies at 70 after battle with COVID-19

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that after battling coronavirus-related symptoms for a month, the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, finally breathed his last at age of 70.

Legit.ng reports that the former governor was hospitalised at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos on June 2, but he never recovered from the pandemic.

He was said to have tested negative for COVID-19 but the illness had caused his health to deteriorate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng