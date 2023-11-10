Videos of Wizkid paying a courtesy visit to veteran Fuji star KWAM 1 'K1 De Ultimate' is trending online

A clip showed KWAM 1 describing Wizkid as a good man and a source of inspiration to many people

In another clip, the Fuji maestro promised to introduce the singer to the Awujale of Ijebu land

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid is making headlines over his visit to the home of Fuji maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka KWAM 1, in what seemed to be a show of appreciation for performing at his mum's burial.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Wizkid and his family members threw a lavish burial party in honour of his late mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun, which saw KWAM 1 as one of the lead performers.

Wizkid visits Ijebu Ode. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos from WIzkid's visit, KWAM 1 described the singer as a good man and the people’s voice.

The Fuji star also spoke about introducing Wizkid to the paramount leader of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the clip of Wizkid's arrival at KWAM 1's residence below:

Watch as KWAM 1 applauds WIzkid

Another video of Wizkid at KWAM 1's house

Reactions as Wizkid visits KWAM 1

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

iamseunthompson:

"Una want bill am. Mk una come out straight na."

tunnadex_moore:

"Hmm chieftaincy tittle loading I trust Awujale he fit give him olori Irawo omo of ijebu land."

tijanileo:

"Wizkid very easy going cool and mature."

awujayz:

"Nice one them wan bring wiz kid back to Ijebu ode."

khalifa_brainz:

"No noise No pac pac boys up and dwn, just chill humbly and attentive, hey God Machala ways!!! Wen!!!"

yhunge__:

"no be everybody go notice Wasiu's drip. that shtt is top notch. you have a high fashion sense to fit in.."

enicryptoexchange:

"Them go later give this Wizkid Chieftaincy title for Ijebu Ode one day soon."

Wizkid visits Tony Elumelu

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid also visited billionaire Tony Elumelu.

In a viral clip, the singer, dressed simply in native attire, bowed respectfully after the businessman emerged to welcome him.

Elumelu was followed closely by his wife, who Wizkid gave a huge bouquet of beautiful flowers, and their young twin boys.

Source: Legit.ng