Yul Edochie's aunt-in-law Rita Edochie broke her silence hours after the actor and Judy Austin gifted their son a Range Rover

The Nollywood actress, who reacted with laughing emojis, threw heavy shades at Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's gesture

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's gift to their son comes days after his estranged wife, May Edochie, got herself a white Range Rover

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie, who is also an aunt-in-law to Yul Edochie, has seemingly responded to a viral video of the actor and his second wife, Judy Austin, gifting their son a Range Rover toy car.

Barely hours after the video of Yul and Judy's gift to their son went viral, Rita, known to support his estranged wife and influencer May Edochie, threw shades at the couple.

Rita Edochie seemingly taunts Yul and Judy Austin. Credit: ritaedochie/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Rita, who didn't mention names in her post, wrote in a caption:

“All range nah range sha. Whether the rover is there or not. It doesn’t matter, dear.”

The actress, who included laughing emojis in her post, noted that everyone should embrace whichever one they have, whether a real Range Rover or a toy one.

See Rita Edochie's post below:

Recall that Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May Edochie, trended online after she showed off her new white Range Rover.

Reactions as Rita Edochie shades Yul, Judy Austin

Read some of the comments below:

shewnn_naf:

"She’s so obsessed with Queen May and it’s crazy.Thank God she rejected her because I can only imagine what she would be doing to this reserved woman."

sandrajeecjsandie:

"Jealous will kill juju one day she must just go and hug transformer story finish."

eke_queen_:

"But what point was she trying to prove?"

realucheebere:

"Range with fuel is the Range 👏 other range na arrangeee 😂 okpo fa ndi azu 😂 atokwam ooo."

Rita Edochie brags about May

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Rita Edochie congratulated May Edochie on her new Range Rover.

She appreciated God for directing May's life in His way and making her victorious in her challenges.

According to Rita, some people can't be frustrated no matter how much energy they put into it.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng