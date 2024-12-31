Yul Edochie has taken to social media to gush over his second wife, Judy Austin, on her birthday

Judy turned a year older on December 31, 2024, and Yul showered praises on her to the joy of fans

Yul Edochie’s birthday message to Judy drew the attention of many Nigerians online, and they dropped hot takes

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is in the news about how he celebrated his second wife, Judy Austin’s birthday.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Judy announced her new age on social media on December 31, 2024.

Shortly after, her husband Yul followed suit by dedicating a post to the mother of two of his children on his Instagram page.

The actor posted some of Judy’s stunning birthday photos, accompanying them with a caption in which he showered her with praise.

Yul Edochie said he was thankful to God for finding Judy because she helped him unlock a greater version of himself.

Not stopping there, the Nollywood actor called his wife the next first lady of Anambra state as he prayed for her new age to come with blessings.

Yul wrote:

“I thank God I found you. Finding you helped me unlock the greater version of myself.

"Happy birthday to you, my love @judyaustin1 Nwunye Odogwu. Ijele Isi Mmili Ji Ofor. Okwulu Okalisia. The next First Lady of Anambra State. May your new age be filled with countless blessings and so much more. Love you forever.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie celebrates Judy’s birthday

As expected, Yul Edochie’s birthday message to Judy Austin drew the attention of many social media users. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Benytar:

“The frontal for kuku enter her eyes. Mgbeke bu mgbeke no matter how you take package am😂.”

ezeaku_tv:

“Happy birthday our second wife…..,live long and prosper.”

that_curved_beib:

“Happy birthday our wife 😍.”

nnekakitchen:

“U find her and what did u tell court dat two of u are skitmakers ok we are waiting.”

classiclnteriordesingner:

“What's manner of face editing is this everything about this juju is odd😂.”

Godsownprince:

“She can never be Anambra state first lady because she will snaatch all men from their wives. Period.”

Yusufakeem2023:

“Happy birthday her Excellency of tearr tearr clothes in armpit; the queen of husband's snatcher; the low budget of merciless Mercy 👀gbe` madam G.O of marine spirit, the angel of darkness, the desperado backyard wife without certificate, the 419 agent of our time. May you live to reap all the ev1l you have perpetrated to an Innocent woman 🙏 Sending you love & darkness 🥺 You can also unblock me on ur page so I can say hallooooo to you😒 And to those of you that will still come and att4ck my wishes; T.F.Y to you all in advance, meaning Thund3r F1re You.”

giftoblack:

“First Lady will only be in her dreams, dreamers, Keep dreaming😂😂.”

nwurim:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣 the first lady of anambra what???? 😂😂😂😂😂 Become the governor first na 🤣. , Even on her birthday you still dey lie to her after first deceiving her that Queen may,s money was yours.😂”

amakaezeokoli:

“U can't compete with MAY, u be local champion.”

Tosin Silverdam reacts to Judy's 'gatewoman' video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a celebrity blogger, Tosin Silverdam, reacted to the video of Judy Austin running to open the gate for Yul on Christmas day.

The media personality was seen laughing hard at Yul and Judy’s display before he pointed out how she was his gate woman.

According to Silverdam, someone said that Judy ‘stole’ Yul from his first wife, May Edochie, and she was still working as his gatewoman.

