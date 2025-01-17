Nigerian singer Portable has gone ahead to show off his singing talent following his recent drama with former lover Queen Dami

Recall that the controversial act and the former queen engaged in a fresh dispute shortly after they reconciled recently

The Zazu leader teased an unreleased song he composed for Dami, as he dished out fresh allegations

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, is poised to release a hit song devoted to his ex-lover, Queen Dami.

The singer shared the update on his Instagram story channel minutes after Dami was rushed to the hospital.

Portable teases diss track for Queen Dami. Credit: @offcialqueendami, @portable

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that a video of the beauty influencer lying tiredly inside a car as the people around her panicked went viral online.

Portable posted a video of himself singing an unpublished song, addressing his former boo. He accused her of letting Lekki Boys sleep with her

This came after the couple reconciled after their last fight in December when Dami packed out of the singer's house.

Despite their brief reconciliation, Portable unfollowed her online and is now ready to produce a song bashing her.

In a previous report, the Zazu crooner exposed the private chat he had with Queen Dami about her faithfulness to him. In the chat, Portable asked the ex-Oyo queen if she slept with other men during their breakup.

The chat also showed where the singer said if Queen Dami had slept with another man during their breakup, then they could not reunite which was a pity because she had a lot of blessings in her body.

See his video below:

Portable's diss track trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

yutyne:

"I knew this was his plan all along 😂 to make mockery of her & use her to release song and she fell for it."

Monalisa:

"Una don see now say to be INDEPENDENT WOMAN AND YOUR TOTO NO CAST NA REAL WORK. Today I am so proud of myself! Thank you God for giving me strength and my parent for teaching me self worth and value!

"This confidence I have is inbuilt because I know I will run it . With or without anyone ! God is with me . I will not Fail."

mz temmy:

"Dami as from today, remove that queen wey you Dey use you hear. Becoz was all this? I'm ashamed of you."

@sarahs_update:

Portable I hope u knw u are disrespecting d late Alaafins memory by makin a mockery of his wife. At dis point if is content stop, if is love kill it. woman if u can't wrk & fed for urself den u ar a waste to d society. Dem carry her dash king, is part of d trad in d olden days."

yuuew:

"I knew this was his plan all along 😂 to make mockery of her & use her to release song and she fell for it."

Portable shades feminists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable took a swipe at feminists after he made moves to reconcile with Queen Dami.

According to him, they wanted to take all his cars, as they had all knocked. He also disclosed that they wanted to take all his wives, but he had collected them all from them.

Stating further, Portable called them homebreakers and added that they could not break his home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng