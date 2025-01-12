Pastor Nathaniel Bassey shared his extraordinary experience of being divinely invited to the USA Presidential Inauguration Prayer by Reverend Tanna

Renowned Nigerian Pastor Nathaniel Bassey recently shared the inspiring story of how he was invited to the USA Presidential Inauguration Prayer.

In an exclusive revelation, Pastor Bassey recounted the divine call he received on his way home from church.

The Divine Call

Pastor Nathaniel Bassey narrated how he received an unexpected call from a woman named Reverend Tanna.

"On my way home to church, I got a call from a woman who said, 'My name is Reverend Tanna.' She said, 'I was praying, and God told me to send for you to come and release the glory of God over our nation America.'" Initially taken aback, Pastor Bassey asked if she had watched their live online program, to which she replied, "No, the Lord said come release the glory of God." She then began to weep over the phone, praying for him.

Pastor Bassey's Impact and Mission

This divine invitation underscores Pastor Bassey's growing influence and spiritual impact, both in Nigeria and internationally.

Known for his powerful worship songs and deep spiritual insight, Pastor Bassey has touched many lives through his ministry, bringing hope and faith to countless individuals.

Nathaniel Bassey, born on August 27, 1981, in Lagos, Nigeria, is a renowned gospel singer, pastor, and songwriter.

He is best known for his hit songs "Imela," "Onise Iyanu," and "Olowogbogboro," and for founding the #HallelujahChallenge, a virtual worship event that has gained international popularity.

Pastor Bassey pastors The Oasis Lagos, the youth church of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Kings Court in Victoria Island, Lagos

Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Donald Trump's second inauguration as the 47th President of the United States is scheduled for January 20, 2025.

The event will take place on the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., and will include a swearing-in ceremony, an inaugural luncheon, and a parade.

This inauguration marks the commencement of Trump's second and final non-consecutive term as U.S. President.

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, marking his return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States.

His victory was historic, as he became the oldest person elected to the U.S. presidency at 78 and the second president to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland.

Trump's reelection has sparked discussions on various policy changes and the future direction of the country.

Bassey to Lead Worship at Trump’s Inauguration

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian pastor and gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has been invited to serve at US President-elect Donald Trump's Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Reverend Merrie Turner will host the non-governmental and non-political event, which will take place prior to President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance's inauguration.

