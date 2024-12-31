Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of P-Square's wife, Ivy Zenny has ended her 2024 in style by showcasing her newborn daughter

In an Instagram post, Ivy gushed over how her child was God’s best gift to her in 2024 as she shared their Christmas photos

Several social media users had things to say about Ivy Zenny and her baby’s photos on New Year’s Eve

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of P-Square’s young wife, Ivy Zenny Ifeoma, is making headlines after she showcased her baby to her numerous online fans.

On December 31, 2024, the social media influencer decided to end 2024 in style by gushing over her blessings.

Recall that in November 2024, Ivy announced she had finally welcomed her first child with Paul Okoye.

Fans react as Paul Okoye of PSquare's wife, Ivy, shows finally shows daughter's face. Photos: @ivy_zenny

In the New Year’s Eve photos, Ivy wears matching plaid-patterned outfits with her young child and captions the photos, saying her daughter was the best gift she received from God in 2024.

The public figure also finally showcased her daughter’s full face on social media for the first time in one of the photos.

She wrote:

“Shawty with you 💕 The best gift that God gave me this year! Thank you 2024! You were amazing! See you all next year (tomorrow🤭)”

See her photos below:

Reactions as Ivy Zenny showcases daughter’s face

Several social media users were touched by Ivy Zenny’s adorable photos with her daughter. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

ukamakaoluebube:

“She look soo much like her dad o, black beauty.”

Hameedah_xx:

“She said imma take over mommy’s face 😍.”

etaria__:

“Awwwww🥹 she’s so cute 🤩🥰🤩.”

Mitchellelindsey:

“Your twin 😍.”

Chigozirim_empress_ohaeri:

“She's so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.”

Chinaza_fidelis:

“Imani is so cute 🥰.”

__jadesinu.ola:

“😍😍😍first time commenting here …. Your baby girl is so cute 😍.”

akunna_esq:

“I’m so proud of you ❤️😢.”

the_bowale_tobs:

“Ouuuuuuu... She's so beautiful 😍.”

Khloes_gram:

“She so pretty 🥺.”

Korraobidi:

“SnapBack game skrong 😍.”

francestheodore:

“The cutest photos.”

thisiskunmi:

“She’s so peaceful ❤️.”

Wofai Fada shows daughter's face in Christmas photos

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Wofai Fada joined other celebrities in celebrating the Christmas holiday in style.

Wofai Fada and her husband, Taiwo Cole, took things a step further by including their newborn baby in the photos.

In a new turn of events, the Nollywood actress finally unveiled her baby’s face in their Christmas photos on her Instagram page.

