Nigerian disk jockey DJ Kulet has posted another video of her ex-husband Ohis Emmanuel admitting to molesting minors

Recall that the media personality announced her separation from her husband less than eight months after their extravagant wedding

In Ohis’ video confession, the victim’s mother, Mummy Favour, was heard defending him and netizens reacted

Nigerian disk jockey Kudirat Gbemisola, aka DJ Kulet, has shared evidence against her ex-husband Ohis Emmanuel, aka Benjamin after he was caught abusing minors and giving them infections.

Recall that DJ Kulet made headlines after a video from her extravagant wedding a few months ago resurfaced online, and it was said that the couple was no longer together.

Kulet accused Ohis Emmanuel Benjamin of being a serial cheat who had given her numerous infections. However, the last straw was when she discovered he sleeps with minors, including a 13-year-old girl who was under their roof.

Nigerians react as victim's mum defends DJ Kulet's ex-husband after he confessed to abusing minors. Photos: @djkulet, @hemmarsnoop

DJ Kulet’s ex-husband confesses on video

In a new development, DJ Kulet posted a video showing the moment her husband, Ohis Emmanuel Benjamin, confessed to having inappropriate relations with minors.

In the video, a young girl was heard speaking about how Ohis would take her and her friend in his car every night and give them instructions to touch him in inappropriate places while he does the same to them.

The video also captured the young victim’s mother, Mummy Favour, speaking in the background. According to the child’s mum, things like this happen. She then advised DJ Kulet to seek a spiritual solution for her husband because he might be under a spell.

DJ Kulet slammed Mummy Favour for speaking that way despite knowing Ohis had abused her child for over a year. Ohis on the other hand blamed the devil for his actions as he pleaded with his wife in the video.

See the clips below:

Reactions as DJ Kulet’s ex-husband Ohis confesses

The video of DJ Kulet’s ex-husband, Ohis Emmanuel Benjamin, admitting to the abuse allegations levelled against him spread online. As netizens blasted the DJ’s ex-husband, others also rained curses on Mummy Favour for making excuses for her child’s abuser.

Read their comments below:

Vampz rained curses on Mummy Favour:

Dapsy said Mummy Favour should be punished:

This tweep asked why parents enable abusers:

Omogbolahan said Ohis probably sleeps with Mummy Favour too:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

H_haircastle:

“Is mummy favour okay at all? What is she saying ?😡”

Ochanya4real:

“This lady is brave because a lot of women would cover this up in the name of saving a marriage. 👏”

Dsh_official_1:

“This one is not sorry for his actions. He was only sorry that he got caught 😢😢.”

empress_2ybee1:

“The guy is obviously making out with mama Favor.”

topher.blvck:

“If you’re a man preying on underage girls, manipulating them psychologically and abusing them I pray you get expose like this.. It’s God that will punish you and you deserve nothing more than a cruel punishment…The ex wife is a very brave woman 👏🏾.”

jisolabrandboss:

“Mummy favour should be picked as an enabler.”

___coco__kokolet:

“Mummy favour is many peoples mother honestly....you wonder why many victims can't tell their parents when this things happen.... some parents will blame you untop.. please be a better parents to this coming generation 🙏.”

Kul_prinz1:

“Anything wey them want do the man, make them do mummy Favour x4.”

Aramiscents:

“Is that mummy Favor okay upstairs? Ahh so unfortunate 😮”

mbsewa:

“Mummy Favour should be arrested alongside with him because why????”

Adeyemithomas:

“Shey mommy Favour fe shey ofo ni?????? Which kind mother be this one for God sake😢.”

Lullas_decor_surprises:

“Make them jail mommy Favor too.”

Bianca.a.aaa:

“It’s so sad society defends men when they act out of morals to cover up his ego and masculinity,blaming it else where or pushing it out blames…. !! ‼️Look at mummy favour!!! People like that woman plenty!!! How can you cut slacks for what that man did to 13 years old !!!! You all want so much from woman,people like mummy favour won’t stand if it was to be a woman committing it!!! I’m so disgusted 🤮 marriage of 8 month!!! Omo pray for morals when marring cus what the hell!!! …. Thank God his wife has evidence for social media !! If not!!!!!”

thayour_b:

“Mummy favour is so shameless omg.”

Ibk_mamaski:

“Arrest mummy favour first before before your husband cos e b like she don collect money to defend ham.”

