Opeyemi Falegan, a popular Nigerian politician and former lover of actress Nkechi Blessing, has compared himself to the country’s top music stars

The businessman was forced to put himself out there after a social media user called out Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid for failing to support their fans

Opeyemi Falegan, in reaction to the viral video, shared ways he was better than the three Afrobeats superstars, gaining the attention of many

Top politician and actress Nkechi Blessing’s ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan, recently claimed to have done more empowerment initiatives for Nigerians than singers Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy combined.

He stated this when responding to a video of a man who claimed that the Big Three have done nothing for their supporters, considering their popularity.

Opeyemi Falegan compared self to Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boya. Credit:@burnathegenre, @hon_falegan_official, @davido

In the video, the man stated that, despite how difficult the country has become, celebrities are doing little to help those around them, instead spending outrageous amounts of money on automobiles.

In response, Falegan agreed with the man and stated that he has done more to empower people than all three top musicians combined.

“U have spoken well, have done more empowerment than any of the 3 put together, and facts are clear.”

Opeyemi Falegan's comment on Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido trended. Credit:@hon_falegan_official

In a previous report, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s name drew a comment from politician and socialite Opeyemi Falegan.

Falegan, who happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, took to his Instagram page to react to the messy fight the actress had with a car dealer.

Shortly after the fight video went viral online, Opeyemi Falegan took to his Instagram page to fire shots at Tonto Dikeh. The politician laughed at the actress for buying a car on hire purchase and still fighting her helper.

He also took to the caption to address Tonto’s claim about her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Hon Falegan apologises for his rant, leaves social media

Legit.ng previously reported that Nkcki Blessing's ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan apologised for his social media rant that announced his separation from the actress.

Falegan also announced that he will be leaving the social media till further notice following the dirty outburst with the actress.

He also explained what led him to the online rant, Nigerians reacted differently to his post.

