Davido's former lawyer, Prince Bobo Ajudua, has reacted to a viral video of a young girl claiming to be the singer's oldest daughter

The young girl in the viral video disclosed she recently turned 11 years old, as she appreciated her followers for their gifts

Davido's former lawyer addressed the video while spilling details of the outcome of DNA tests at two reputable clinics

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido may have found himself in a new drama after a young girl identified as Anu Adeleke, claiming to be his oldest daughter, shared an appreciation video online.

The young girl in the video that has since gone viral revealed she recently turned 11 as she thanked her supporters for their gifts.

In the video's caption, Anu, who had 'Davido's oldest daughter' in her Instagram bio, also listed her achievements.



"I’m doing well in school, I am the HEAD GIRL at the same school #DrKemi enrolled me into in 2019. Though we miss her and lost touch, we hope to reconnect soon but she no longer lives in Nigeria. My report card was EXCELLENT last term."

Meanwhile, Davido's known daughters are Imade Adeleke and Hailey Adeleke.

Davido's former lawyer addresses video

Prince Ajudua, Davido's former lawyer, in a reaction, dismissed Anu's claim of being related to the DMW label boss.

The lawyer disclosed that DNA tests conducted at two reputable clinics confirmed that Davido was not the father.

He also queried the persistence of such claims despite the conclusive evidence.

"Which Davido please? After DNA tests at not one but two reputable clinics (one which Dr. Deji insisted your family choose for peace of mind) years ago, you are still doing this. Why I'm never moved to comment publicly but this is extremely unfair to both the Adeleke's and the child. Please give it a rest. Once again wish you and your family the best," he wrote.

Davido's daughter Hailey celebrates him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the singer's second daughter Hailey celebrated him on his birthday.

Hailey shared an old video of her and the singer having a father-and-daughter moment.

"Happy birthday best friend love you for life papa," she wrote in a caption.

