In a sad turn of events, one of Nollywood's finest actresses, Lala Akindoju has just announced the sad demise of her father

The actress shared the devastating news via her official social media page adding that nothing prepared one for such a loss

Her post has spread a gloomy mood across social media, as many sympathize with her and her family

Talented Nigerian actress Lala Akindoju has announced the unfortunate death of her beloved father Chief Williams Akindoju, who passed away at the age of 71.

It will be recalled that Lala recently welcomed her second child with her husband, Chef Fregs and shared her joy with her social media family.

The details surrounding her father's death remain undisclosed as at the time of this report, however, her new post came as a shock to many, as she painfully captioned her post saying that she started the year with her father and now, ending it without him.

Lala's post was accompanied by a memorial graphic paying tribute to her father, revealing that he passed away on December 20, 2024. It was also stated that he is survived by his wife, his children, grandchildren and his siblings.

The actress wrote;

"…sometimes you think you’re ready, but NOTHING prepares you for the loss of a PRESENT & LOVING parent like my daddy! Started the year with my daddy, ending it without my daddy.

