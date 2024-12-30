Disc jockey Kudirat Gbemisola, aka DJ Kulet, has announced the end of her marriage, which is less than eight months old

She accused her ex-husband Ohis Emmanuel (aka Benjamin) of taking advantage of women and giving her infections

The disc jockey alleged that her ex-hubby slept with several ladies and molested minors, and her post disturbed netizens

Disc jockey Kudirat Gbemisola, aka DJ Kulet, has become a topic of discussion after she announced the end of her marriage to her ex-husband, Ohis Emmanuel, aka Benjamin.

DJ Kulet accuses her husband of molesting minors, ends marriage of 8 months. Image credit: @deejaykulet

Source: Instagram

The union lasted for less than eight months, and she accused her ex of being an unrepentant cheat who was unfaithful all through their marriage and gave her infections which she treated thrice.

She said despite the overwhelming evidence (including chats, photos, videos, and voice notes) of his infidelity, he has refused to change his ways. The final straw was the shocking discovery of his prolonged molestation of a 13-year-old minor, which occurred under her roof for six months.

In a video confession on December 28th, 2024, DJ Kulet said Emmanuel molested his 20-year-old cousin, resulting in her contracting an infection, as well as her friend.

She described herself as a victim and felt compelled to expose individuals like her ex-husband to protect others. Therefore, she urged everyone to be vigilant and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

See DJ Kulet's post below:

Reactions as DJ Kulet ends her marriage

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to DJ Kulet's separation from her husband below:

@duchess.temi:

"That's a very strong and bold move. Not every woman can walk away easily from this type of mess. They would have been thinking about the shame and embarrassment."

@olori_akintunde:

"It is well.... It is important to try and study each other during courtship. Don't ever say he or she will change when you get married. There is always sign during courtship, but some people will overlook it because of love. It is well."

@ogechisophia:

"You people should stop looking for all these yeye flashy boys with no self-discipline."

@arin_firstlady:

"Hold your thing o.Who you wan leave am for?"

Funke Akindele's marriage crashes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that much-loved Nigerian celebrity couple, Funke Akindele and Abdulrasheed ‘JJC Skillz’ Bello’s marriage had ended.

JJC announced the sad news on his social media page as he noted that he had moved out of the house three months ago.

After the news of the crashed marriage broke out, a number of Nigerians shared hot takes on the issue online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng