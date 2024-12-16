Funke Akindele made a new record at the cinema with her latest project, Everybody Loves Jenifa

She shared the good news with fans and her colleague, Odunlade also reposted to the delight of many

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from fans of the actress and Odunlade, who are happy about the good news

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has once again broken two box office records with her latest project, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Legit.ng had reported that Akindele had staged a movie premiere of Everybody Loves Jenifa. She spoke glowingly about singer D'banj during the event.

In a new development, a few days after the premiere, she shared the good news with her fans.

She noted that the project, Everybody Loves Jenifa, has emerged as the movie with the biggest opening weekend. It was also named Nollywood's biggest weekend of all time, and raked in N206 million at the cinema.

The actress thanked her fans and appreciated God. She also thanked Nigerians for the support.

Odunlade rejoices with Akindele

Akindele's colleague, Odunlade Adekola, reposted the good news on Instagram. He appreciated God and Nigerians, just like the actress.

This is not the first time that Akindele will be recording huge success at the cinema. In 2023, her movie, Battle on Buka Street also recorded great success.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Odunalde's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post about Akindele. Here are some of the comments below:

@funke:

"Congratulations Mami @funkejenifaakindele you've put in so much work into this project and we ain't suprise with this result. Thank you Lord and to the amazing Jenifan's worldwide. Una do this one ooo e too choke."

@inidimaokojie:

"Aunty, after you na you. Congratulatuons."

@funkejenifaakindele_fans:

"Road to 5Billion."

@modemz_luxuryhair:

"Thank you daddy Adekola."

@tonysplendor135:

"Biggest of all time."

@hazantemitope:

"Waoooooo."

@funkejenifaakindele_fans:

"It can only be Jenifan''s the love and reception was massive. Una do this one ooo."

@ennywealth_stitches_1:

"Thank you always for your support."

Falz speaks about Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the singer had spoken about his relationship with Funke Akindele while granting an interview.

He said Akindele reached out to him to be part of the cast of Jenifa' Diary a few years ago.

Falz praised the moviemaker for her good qualities and disclosed that he has never met anyone like her in the Nigerian movie industry.

