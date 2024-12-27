Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele aroused much controversy after releasing a dramatic behind-the-scenes clip of her recent film Everybody Loves Jenifa

The video, which has now gone viral, depicted a planned fire devouring a part of her multimillion-naira mansion while filming her new project

Many people were taken aback by Akindele's calm demeanour during the chaos as the fire service tried to control the fire

Nollywood star and box office queen Funke Akindele has sparked debate with a viral video of her mansion reportedly set on fire while filming her current film Everybody Loves Jenifa.

The clip showed a dramatic moment in which her multimillion-naira mansion appeared to be on fire while on set, with cast and staff scrambling to extinguish the flames. Surprisingly, Funke remained unfazed throughout the pandemonium.

The actress, renowned for her commitment to excellence, reportedly self-funded the movie and provided opportunities for 175 crew members, 95% of whom were emerging young talents.

Funke collaborated strategically with the Lagos State Fire Service on the film's fire scenes.

Funke Akindele triggers reactions

Fans and industry insiders have praised Funke Akindele's dedication to her craft and her audacious investment in creating unforgettable cinematic experiences.

"This is can be easily done with a rigged propane rig or better still the vfx route for absolute safety."

"It's called use what you have to get what you don't have."

"Jackie Chan dey risk life oo."

"This is Amen estate at Eleko, Lekki peninsular."

"Isn't this too risky? Can't they use video effects instead?"

"The “anyhowness” in Nigeria will truly be the end of many. You know a stunt involving fire is planned, yet: http://1.No professional firefighters or trucks on-site (arriving after the fact).

"2.Neighbors’ lives and properties endangered. 3.Actors, extras, and crew lives at risk.

"4.Likely no insurance for fire or inflammable material damages. 5.And everyone is “kiking” like we should applaud this recklessness.This isn’t creativity, it’s sheer irresponsibility. If na here dem go sue the hell out of her!"

"That’s not safe considering she has neighbors."

"It's called use what you have to get what you don't have."

"Gosh! And some pple are here praising this stupidity. With the advancements in cinematography technology that could create a perfect scenery for this, why setting some part of ur house on fire?"

"They do too much nonsense in that country. This Air pollution can kill."

Funke Akindele breaks two records

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress broke two box office records with her new release movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

The movie emerged at the biggest opening weekend, named Nollywood's biggest weekend of all time and raked in N206 million at the cinema.

The milestone came a few days after the actress premiered the movie in Lagos.

