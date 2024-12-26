Everyone is having fun with their friends and family this Christmas season, and Omotola and her husband, Captain Ekeinde, were not left out

The actress and global activist shared a video of herself and her man dancing while rocking matching pyjamas

The video warmed the hearts of many social media users as she declared her husband the winner of the dance challenge

Nigerian movie star Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and her loving husband made it to the front line of blogs on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

The sweethearts shared a post that made their fans gush online after Omotola posted a video of them digging it on the dance floor.

Omotola Jalade and her husband dance happily on Christmas Day. Credit: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Omotola and her man rocked matching pyjamas to highlight the Christmas mode and tried to outdo each other as an addictive sound played in the background. Those behind the camera could be heard cheering them on as her husband made sure to win.

The actress admitted via her caption on her Instagram page that hubby was a better dancer than she was, as she was too tired on said day.

In her words:

"I know … People of God … Today has been Hectic. Manage this one first ! In between Capt can dance better than me… I was tired. Merry Christmas 🎄❤️🥂."

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Omotola, hubby's dance video

Read some reactions below:

@ucheogbodo:

"Merry Christmas To the Queen herself ❤️❤️❤️❤️ . You won jor."

@chinezeanyaene:

"Does captain want to fly 🤣."

@official_doctor_zo:

"Merry Christmas my people! Happy Home! I love the vibe!😍😍👏."

@koniwalox:

"You and Capt aging like fine wine 🔥 merry Christmas fav ❤️."

@ikechukwu7777:

"As this man dey happy and as this woman dey happy, you come be man or woman eyeing either of them Omo thunder suppose fire you join Nigeria politicians putting Nigeria in shame."

@dunny302:

"My beautiful couple."

@vickylashy._:

"Merry Christmas to your household ma ❤."

Omotola Jalade’s son addresses rumours

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Omotola Jalade's son, Captain Ekeinde, reacted to gossip about issuing warnings to Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko.

The singer, in a tweet via his X handle, dropped a comment about the gossip while sending a message to his fans.

The gossip about Destiny Etiko and Omotola's husband, Matthew Ekeinde, came amid the actress' birthday celebration.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng