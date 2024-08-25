Skit maker Brain Jotter created a scene as he signed out of the University of Lagos in a specular way

In the video sighted on social media, he was wearing a white T-shirt that his classmate had signed on

Her climbed a car and held a bottle as he danced for the crowd that gathered round him and were singing for him

Popular skit maker, Chukweuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, better known as Brain Jotter, has signed out of the university in grand style.

The content creator, who turned a woman to a millionaire, was seen in a viral video on a car in school as he signed out of University of Lagos.

In the clip, he was wearing a white T-shirt which had been signed by his classmates. The skit maker was so joyous that he was dancing excitedly on the car.

Brain Jotter holds bottle

The Gwo Gwo Ngwo viral dance creator that many celebrities jumped on was holding a bottle as he danced on the car.

A crowd made up of student had gathered round him and were singing the Gwo Gwo song while he danced for them.

How fans reacted to Brain Jotter's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Brain jotter signing out of school. Here are some of the comments below:

@rhythmsevenonthis:

"Now you know everyone low key is bagging that cert, even if they are using it or not, no let anyone whine you ooo, it’s better you have it and not need it, than to have a need for it and not have it."

@chizzy_billz002:

"Low-key everybody dey bag cert, nobody dey carry am play very mindful and demure."

@divfitnes_world:

"Before him graduate. He’s already making billions. And I’m here as graduate with no shishi. Abeg shey I’m lazy or na naija situation?"

@francis_ukotte:

"Congrats to him. May labor market favor him."

@itz_abi_young_:

"Did he attend classes??"

@mideblaq__:

"School no be scam, congratulations to him."

@officialkeilah_chidera:

"I for just pursue my passion leave law school.'

@abdulmaleek_adeshola:

"Person wey no dey go class."

@darealsegzy:

"Greatest Akokite."

Brain Jotter visits Mike Ejeagha

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian skit maker shared a video of how he visited folklore music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

The comedian had spurred a sensation on social media with his dance challenge using Gentleman Mike's decades-old song “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo”.

The viral footage of Brain Jotter at Gentleman Mike's hometown spurred emotions following the manner the veteran welcomed him and his team.

