A video of a man has surfaced online, warning VDM about the risk involving sharing details about his NGO's account and website

VDM had earlier cried out after his account was hacked, and he lost N180million as he shared his feelings

In the clip, the man analysed the danger he had noticed after VDM linked his NGO account to the website

The video of a man known as Black Panther has emerged warning Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, about the risk of linking his Non-government account with his website.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had stated that he lost N180million from his NGO account. He mentioned that the police had intervened in the case.

In a recording making the rounds, Black Panther warned VDM to close his website. He disclosed that he has some seen some potential risks in linking his NGO account and his website together.

The man added that if VDM has weak website security and if the website was not well encrypted, hackers would gain access to the money in his NGO's account.

Black Panther also mentioned that if VDM's NGO's account was not secured, hackers would use API keys to compromise the account

Man shares what VDM can do

In the recording, the man shared a few tips to VDM on how to secure his NGO's account.

He stated that VDM should have a multifactor authentication for his NGO's bank account.

Black Panther also said that the TikToker must conduct regular security updates on the website.

Man commends VDM

The man appreciated the efforts made by VDM to be transparent with his NGO and the funds donated to him.

He told his fans to warn VDM and admonish him to take to his warning.

Recall that VDM had allegedly bought a Mercedes-Benz amid the controversy surrounding his missing funds.

How fans reacted to the man's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video made by the man. Here are some of the comments below:

@justine1of1:

"We be mumu ba. Na website them da store money Abi na bank lol."

@rbusily:

"I feel it's this man that hacked that account."

@kingharry2108:

"The guy was feeling like hitler and won’t take advice from anyone, now his paying the hard way."

@tobechikingsley:

"This man na tech guru."

@tea2wellnessng

"And the hacker deh comment section o."

@website.software.developer:

"The problem came from the API and TCP/UDP Integration for real iem update, that website was ssshit very easy to hack."

@iamzaddyace_:

"One cold Jameson for this man."

Iyabo Ojo calls out VDM

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had called out the activist by penning an open letter to him on social media.

In the note, she questioned his mother and his paternity, she also gave him a stern warning.

Ojo blamed the woman for failing as a mother and urged the activist to forgive his parents because of how they brought him up.

