Relationship expert Blessing CEO is the latest celebrity to react to VDM's NGO situation which has become a topic online

Blessing CEO who shared a video of her showing her dance moves also threw shades at the social media critic

The relationship expert also seemingly told VDM to contact her so they could spend the money together

Blessing CEO, whose real name is Blessing Okoro, has joined the long list of social media personalities to react to the issue concerning Vincent Otse Martins, aka Verydarkman's NGO's funds.

Recall that Radiogad also called out VDM after the latter claimed that his NGO account got hacked through the website, with N180 million going missing.

Blessing CEO shades VDM

The relationship expert broke her silence with a dance video of her grooving to a song.

She also seemingly sent a message to VDM to contact her on how they would spend the money.

"Them don hack 180 million. I love the getto na full street and e rugged if you too panic we go wine you . So relax Who be the hacker ??? 3 tow tow for you , abeg show make we spend am together. Helper needs help na let's pray," Blessing CEO wrote in a caption.

Watch Blessing CEO's video below:

Reactions as Blessing CEO shades VDM

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Blessing CEO's video, read them below:

lenahsszn:

"The world is ghetto already if una let this guy whine you oti lo niyen."

funmisluxe:

"Dear God, please free us from BlessingCEO and VDM! I’m tired!!!"

havilahdivas101:

"So una mind 180m lost for vdm hand? U all play too much."

realjoshblaze:

"VDM don give all these ones story to talk about."

urielmusicstar:

"All I know is my stomach is flat."

jaccussherself:

"VDM successfully distracted y’all away from Lil Smart Case after being guilty."

life_of_princess_isioma:

"VDM go whine una but make una no panic."

Nigerians dig up details about VDM's website

Legit.ng previously reported that netizens remain in doubt about VDM"s stolen money.

Some Nigerians shared what they found out about VDM's website.

"Is it a bank app?" a netizen queried.

