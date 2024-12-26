Nollywood actor Femi Branch has reacted to news of Queen Naomi and Oriyomi Hamzat being remanded in Agodi prison

The Ooni of Ife’s ex-wife and Oriyomi Hamzat were arrested after lives were lost at the children's funfair they organised in Ibadan

Femi Branch noted that parents who threw their children over the fence even before the event started should be arrested

Nigerian actor Femi Branch has cried out over the arrest and remand of Queen Naomi Silekunola and Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat over the Ibadan stampede.

The Ooni of Ife’s ex-wife and the media personality were arrested after lives were lost at the Christmas funfair they organised for children.

Femi Branch took to social media to react to the news that they were remanded in Agodi prison over the tragic incident.

According to the Nollywood star, even though he sympathises with the lives lost at the venue, he considers the case to be nonsense. Femi Branch asked how the organisers were responsible for the tragedy when the event was supposed to start by 10am and security personnel were supposed to get there by 8am but parents were already throwing their children over the fence and into the compound overnight.

In his words:

“I want to believe they have very good lawyers because this case is nonsense and this is not me being insensitive to the plight of the children that died, it is very tragic. But if the purpose is to punish those responsible for the death, how is it the organisers? Let’s look at the facts on ground. The event was supposed to start by 10am, the security personnel were supposed to arrive by 8. The venue was locked and wasn't meant to be open till the security personnel arrived by 8 for an event that was supposed to start by 10. From the reports we have, people came overnight, they started arriving overnight and started throwing their children over the fence and into the compound. I saw a very tragic one of one of the children that as the mum threw them over the fence, the child hit their head and died instantly. So how is this the fault of the organisers?”

Speaking further, Femi Branch blasted the parents of victims who decided to endanger their children’s lives by throwing them into the event venue. He said:

“Is it a problem to do good in this country right now because we are dealing with so much and a few people try once in a while with the little God has blessed them with to help people’s lives. This thing can happen to anybody o. We understand the root cause of this matter is that there’s hunger in the land but is it hunger that will make you to endanger the life of your child? Throwing your child over a fence? How bad is that hunger? I think we’re sick, we’re not well as a people.”

The parents are the real offenders - Femi Branch

In the video, Femi Branch said Queen Naomi and Oriyomi Hamzat were only trying to bless the people and they are now arrested and charged.

The movie star urged people to speak up about the situation and that the police should fish out the parents who threw their kids over the fence.

He said:

“And now the poor organisers who are trying to be a blessing are now arrested, charged to court. What is going on? Don’t tell me you’re just trying to make an example of them. To what end exactly? We need to be careful because we’re setting a very terrible precedent. I think people need to speak up about this. Why have the police not fished out those parents that threw their children over the fence and also charged them because as far as I’m concerned, those are the real offenders.”

“These people should be set free, they should be released and let those parents who threw their children over the fence be arrested and be prosecuted, those are the real offenders.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Femi Branch reacts to Queen Naomi, Hamzat’s ordeal

Femi Branch’s video started an online discussion after it went viral. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

bolanle_from_glory_to_glory':

“You’re speaking many people’s minds sir 👏👏👏👏… thank you sir👍.”

Trendyshoesnbags:

“The fact remains that if it were to be the government that organized that event and such happened,they will never tell us 35 children died…they would have said 5 or even 2 died…it’s just so sad that all this happened..rest in peace to the children that lost their life’s 🙏.”

Connect.champions:

“Wait ooo I thought there was stampede at Abuja and at Okija in Anambra state or are the laws in Abuja and Anambra different from the laws in ibadan?”

khemostic_officialalaga:

“Honestly, this is rather unfortunate and you couldn’t have said this any better 👌🏽 . It is well.”

Adedayo599:

“God will vindicate them. Good and true talk😢.”

Olunapo:

“Very very unfair.”

Fajuyioladelesmith:

“😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 I pray God will deliver Oriyomi and Naomi.”

dame_sinubaby:

“I wonder ooo. It is not the organisers fault. Go and arrest all parent that their kids died. Naomi needs a good lawyer.”

motbazz:

“People should talk more about her please, I feel so bad for her. Just because she wanted to help.”

toluhillz.fabric:

“Mi o gbo ri!! How can a sensible mother throw their children over the fence nitori olohun .. ahhhh.”

iamokoye001:

“I've watched many movies about conspiracy and nobody should tell me movies ain't real cos we see many things happen in life. Why is my mind telling me someone is trying to take over full custody of Queen Naomi's child?”

Officialadunni_music:

“God pass man …no matter how powerful they are she will overcome this 🙏🏽.”

yemiofweb3:

“People Wey get sense Don dey talk, cos I don't know why she should be arrested to start with... Program slated by 10, what are Y'all doing there before then. Mtchew.”

hepatitisbc.herpes_totalcure:

“Parents decided to throw their kids to death and they are blaming person that want to help.. this is why people will stop helping now.”

Everythingmayowa:

“I can still understand the arrest but I can’t seem to understand why they are charging Naomi for Murder, there is def some forces working somewhere.”

tdcakesandpastries:

“I find it difficult to understand why they were arrested and detained. Does it mean the sponsors/organizers of Abuja & Anambra will be arrested and detained too? They were only looking after their fellow citizens.”

ade_simi:

“Why are they not arresting those who threw their own kids? No be voluntary man slaughter be that?”

hommorwhummy:

“This is really serious. Are you sure this isn't cus of something else? U know oriyomi fights for people alot especially that PhD guy killed then.”

Ayinkejt:

“@seyi_amakinde release our queen Naomi and Oriyiomi Hamza and others because we don't understand politics of Ibadan. How come the ones that happened in Anambra and Abuja.”

Queen Naomi’s Sister Simi Cries Out

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the Ooni of Ife's former wife Queen Naomi’s sister, Simi Oluwaseyi, broke her online silence.

In a lengthy note, the young lady lamented about the treatment her sister had faced at the hands of law enforcement after the Ibadan stampede.

Simi claimed her sister was being treated like a terrorist in court as she recounted what had taken place.

