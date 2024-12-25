The Ooni of Ife’s former wife Queen Naomi’s sister, Simi Oluwaseyi, has broken her online silence

In a lengthy note, the young lady lamented about the treatment her sister had faced at the hands of law enforcement after the Ibadan stampede

Simi claimed her sister was being treated like a terrorist in court as she recounted what had taken place

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi’s former wife, Queen Naomi’s sister, Simi Oluwaseyi, has spoken up about her sister’s situation.

Recall that the former Queen of Ife was one of those arrested following the stampede that claimed lives in Ibadan after she organised a Christmas funfair for children.

After Queen Naomi was detained, her sister Simi posted a lengthy post on social media about the situation.

Simi noted that all her sister wanted to do was make children happy for Christmas, but things did not turn out that way this year. The young lady sympathised with those who had lost family members in the stampede.

However, she went on to disclose that her sister, Queen Naomi, had been detained for over six days and that she collapsed on the third day when she was being interrogated by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Speaking further, Simi said that her sister was arraigned in court on December 24, 2024, and the judgement was for her to be remanded. She also said one of the counts against Queen Naomi was murder.

She wrote:

“All my sister did was try to put smiles on the faces of children this Christmas which she has been doing for years. Unfortunately this year didn't play out the way we planned it. Innocent children lost their lives l am deeply sorry about this Sad occurrence. My heart bleeds for them all.

However, my sister was arrested and detained for more than 6 days And on the third day she collapsed, when she was being interrogated by the DSS, and was rushed to the hospital and yesterday she was arranged to go to a magistrate court and the judgement was for her to be remanded. One of the counts against her was murder.

The Children Funfair was supposed to start 10am, but people got there as early as 4am. The sad incident occurred around 6am to 7am.”

Queen Naomi is being treated like a terrorist

In another post, Simi claimed that Queen Naomi was refused access to her family and that her mother had to beg before she was allowed entry and for her son to see her at the police hospital.

According to the queen’s sister, the Ooni of Ife’s former wife was treated like a terrorist in court with over 40 policemen present. She wrote:

“The doctors at the police hospital checked her BP, and it was very high up till yesterday when they were taking her to court. When she was being detained she had no access to us, my mummy had to beg everyday before she was allowed entry. She was not allowed to use her phone. I had to beg for her son to be allowed to see her at the police hospital.

“She wasn't supposed to appear before a magistrate court but a high court. Everyone I have contacted keeps telling me it's a bailable offence. But somehow, the law is saying otherwise.

Yesterday at the court she was being treated like a terrorist, more than 40 police men were on ground, only my mum and brother were allowed to sit in court.”

Ooni of Ife reacts to stampede case against Queen Naomi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, finally broke his silence about the stampede that claimed the lives of children at the funfair organised by his ex-wife, Queen Silekunola Naomi.

On Thursday, December 19, 2024, the Yoruba monarch’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, issued a statement in which he stated that the Ooni expressed his sympathies over the tragedy.

The Ooni pledged to contribute to the efforts dedicated to bringing solace to all those affected by the tragic event.

