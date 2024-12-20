A Nigerian mother, Inyene Adahada, has reacted to the stampede at a children’s party in Ibadan, Oyo state

Tragedy reportedly struck as Queen Naomi hosted her yearly children’s party on Wednesday, December 18, 2024

During the children’s event, a stampede took place that left many dead and injured, with many reacting to the tragedy

A Nigerian mother, Inyene Adahada, reacted to a tragedy at the funfair conducted by Ooni of Ife’s ex-wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola Ogunswusi, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Queen Naomi, who recently celebrated her son’s fourth birthday, organised a children’s party at the Islamic High School Bashorun in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The mother of one was set to feed about 5000 children from ages 0 to 13 years across Oyo state.

However, a stampede occurred when the kids rushed to get gifts from the organisers, leading to the death of some.

Mum speaks on Queen Naomi’s intentions at the Ibadan funfair

Regarding the stampede, Adahada stated that the intentions of Queen Naomi were good, but there was no sound working system in the country.

She said such a tragedy could have been avoided if we had a more organised society.

Adahada said in a Facebook post:

“If we had a working system and an organised society i strongly believe that the stampede @ the Ibadan children's funfair that was meant to bless the lives of those 5,000 kids could have been avoided. A funfair that was meant for kids became an adult party.

“News has it that people came out with two months old babies because to those adults 5k would go a long way. An event that was meant to cater to 5000 kids had 7500 in attendance including adults. May the souls of all the kids who lost their lives in that tragic occurrence rest in perfect peace. Queen Naomi had good intentions let's not forget that.”

Nigerians react to stampede at Ibadan funfair

Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor shared how the tragedy could have been avoided at Queen Naomi’s children’s fair in Ibadan.

He also stated a personal example of how charity events should be well organised to avoid overcrowding at the venue.

Another man, Praise Fowewe, said the authorities and organisers failed to protect the children.

