Social critic Verydarkman has spoken about his alleged expensive car after he was spotted with it at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja

In a video, he said he did not know that a TikToker saw him inside the car, and he had to share it again because it was already online

VDM noted that he makes his money secretly and doesn't brag, and he revealed the speed of the car

Social critic Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has opened up about the expensive car he was spotted with at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. He noted that he didn't know that a TikToker @_carkid0 saw him and recorded a video, which he shared online.

He also opened up on how he hustles for his money secretly without bragging online. According to VDM, some people say thrash about him without knowing him.

VDM seen in expensive car. Image credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The social critic said netizens should hear the sound of his car and imagine its horsepower. He stated that he was waiting for the day singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, would tell him that he is visiting Abuja. He said he would put the Unavailable hitmaker in the car before returning it to the owner.

He added that what would take other cars 30 minutes, it would take his car 10 to 12 minutes. At the end of the video, he said he never acquired any car for N100m. Besides, if he has such amount, he will buy a house for himself or his mother.

Watch VDM's video below:

Watch Carkid's video on TikTok below

Reactions to VDM's expensive car

Legit.ng has compiled some to the reactions to VDM's expensive car below:

@3WISEMENT:

"I saw him today along Transcorp Hilton. VDM get doings."

@HENRY:

"VDM wan finish contribution money."

@Big Sam:

"Nothing sweet reach NGO update."

@Hannah Barron:

"VDM get money o. I pity who thinks say that guy broke o."

@Ajewole1:

"VDM dey flex the NGO money."

@Big summa:

"VDM don finish NGO money. 2025 update don sure."

@Wept:

"He rent am. I trust VDM."

@TRUAMA:

"Activism dey pay oh."

